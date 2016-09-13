Crossroads rivals say conference is best

Coaches polls Men 1. Saint Francis 2. Indiana Wesleyan 3. Bethel 4. Mount Vernon 5. Marian 6. Goshen 7. Grace 8. Taylor 9. Huntington 10. Spring Arbor Women 1. Marian 2. Indiana Wesleyan 3. Goshen 4. Taylor 5. Spring Arbor 6. Huntington 7. Saint Francis 8. Grace 9. Mount Vernon 10. Bethel

HUNTINGTON – One of the few times Chad LaCross and Greg Tonagel have been together publicly since last season’s NAIA Division II men’s basketball national championship was once again friendly, but with a hint of competitiveness.

The Crossroads League rivals showed why the conference is arguably the best in the nation at that level when they battled it out for the NAIA Division II title in Point Lookout, Missouri, on March 15. The Wildcats won 69-66.

“To have two teams from the Crossroads League represent in the national championship game probably silences everybody on who the best league in the country is because I believe it is right here,” Cougars coach LaCross said Monday at the annual Crossroads League media day at Huntington University. “We have proven we are (the best).”

The national title game was the fourth time the schools played each other last season, with the Cougars winning the first three times.

“It was interesting,” Wildcats coach Tonagel said. “I have never played a team four times before and never been beaten three times by a team before in the same season. We were able to put it off and see what was in front of us and say, ‘it is not Saint Francis or is not a friend, it is a basketball game and whatever happens, happens.’ ”

Indiana Wesleyan also won a national title in 2014, and Saint Francis won in 2010. The Cougars were runner-up in 2011.

“That’s a testament to the quality of basketball in the Crossroads League,” Crossroads League commissioner Tom Seitz said of the conference’s 45-22 record in the national tournament since 2010. “It is something that has been a tradition for a long time and continues to be strong year in and year out.”

To add to the overall basketball depth of the league, Marian is the defending women’s NAIA Division II national champion, Goshen was in the tournament semifinals and Indiana Wesleyan was in the Sweet 16.

It could be more of the same this season between the Saint Francis and Indiana Wesleyan men. In a preseason coaches’ poll, the Cougars were picked to defend their league title, while the Wildcats were selected to finish second.

Saint Francis (33-5 last season) lost two starters, including Crossroads League Player of the Year Austin Fox, but bring back preseason first team member Bryce Lienhoop, second team member Kegan Comer and third-teamers Evan Henry and Kyle Sovine, who is returning after missing last season with an injury.

But the Cougars could be even better with an influx of talent from transfers Chandler White (Toledo) and Stephen Turner (Florida Southern), as well as freshmen Vijay Blackmon, a Fort Wayne native and Marion graduate, and Connor Lautzenheiser. Blackmon was named to the conference’s preseason All-Freshman team.

“We have added a lot of good pieces, and we have a lot of good pieces coming back,” LaCross said. “You have those core pieces, and you add some new flavor in there. The great thing about college basketball and our jobs is recruiting players and fitting them into your system, and that’s what I enjoy doing and how do we bring in this many players and piece them all together and have a positive outcome.”

Indiana Wesleyan (which also finished 33-5 last year) loses point guard Jonny Marlin, who is an assistant coach this year, but returns first-team selections Lane Mahurin and Bob Peters as well as Jacob Johnson, a second-team selection.

