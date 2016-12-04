Defense leads way for USF

WALESKA, Ga. – Heading into Saturday’s NAIA semifinal tilt between Saint Francis and Reinhardt – a rematch of last season’s opening-round matchup that the Cougars won 37-26 – it would not have been advised for fans, or even coaches, to take a peek at the Eagles’ stat sheets.

Reinhardt entered the contest 13-0, ranked No. 1 in scoring offense and No. 1 in scoring defense in the NAIA. Saint Francis players also admitted, in hindsight, that last year’s game could have gone differently if the field hadn’t been caked in snow. Still, that game produced 63 points.

When the Eagles took a 7-0 lead Saturday, as Ryan Thompson hurled a third-down prayer that Aaron Kennedy caught while falling out of bounds for a touchdown, anyone playing the numbers game would have thought the Cougars were staring up at a slippery slope.

None of the players or defensive coordinator Eric Wagoner was playing a numbers game.

The Cougars defense flourished from that point, forcing three-consecutive three-and-outs to help the offense to a 21-10 halftime lead en route to the 42-24 victory. Then, with Reinhardt driving and down only 21-10, a goal-line stand proved to be the play of the game as Justin Green ran 98-yards for a touchdown on the very next play. That momentous swing led to even more pressure on Reinhardt – a team used to running the ball – as Thompson was intercepted three times in the game’s final 15 minutes – including a pick that Marcus Stepp returned 31-yards for a touchdown.

Saint Francis led 41-17 at one point in the fourth quarter; considering Reinhardt’s track record in home games, that margin of a lead appeared statistically improbable.

Consider that, before Saturday, Reinhardt was 4-0 at home against ranked opponents in the past two seasons and since last year they were undefeated at home (13-0) with an average score of 51-15. In 2016 alone, Reinhardt scored at least 50 nine times, at least 60 five times and had a 73-0 victory over Cincinnati Christian.

The Eagles trailed by 24 on Saturday. It was unfamiliar territory, and they looked in disbelief for nearly the entire contest.

“I think one of the big things is that we got them in the first round last year, so we had film on them. That was a huge advantage,” Wagoner said. “Another thing is, they’ve moved more to a wing-T offense. Well, a lot of our kids played against that in high school and are really used to it. We did a lot of prep, our scout team gave us three days to get used to it, and our guys just played really disciplined. We preached all week for them to do their job for four quarters all week.”

Still, as dominant as the performance was, the goal-line stand was the key. Before that play it appeared Reinhardt had gained its composure on offense.

“We practice those situations a lot, put a lot of pride in that,’ Wagoner said.

Sophomore Spencer Cowherd led with 16 stops, nine unassisted, and was named the defensive player of the game by the sports information staffs from both teams.

“We’re a confident defense. We feel like we can stop anybody. Our coaches have all of the confidence in us too and I think that helps,” Cowherd said.