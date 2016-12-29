Focus vital as IPFW begins Summit play

IPFW vs. Western Illinois When: 7 p.m. today Where: Gates Center Records: Mastodons (10-3), Leathernecks (3-8) Radio: ESPN 1380 AM/100.9 FM TV: WANE 15.2

The IPFW men’s basketball’s slate gets wiped clean as the team begins Summit League play against Western Illinois tonight at the Gates Center.

“Right now, everybody’s 0-0,” Mastodons coach Jon Coffman said. “It’s kind of a reboot and restart for teams that haven’t had a good nonconference. Then you have the challenge of if you did have a good nonconference, OK, you’re feeling good and you just kind of rest on your laurels.”

The two-month nonconference schedule highlighted the quick progress that Coffman’s team has made.

“I feel like we probably progressed quicker than I thought,” he said. “I knew we had the ability to be a really good team in January or February. I liked our talent base but being able to play together, share the ball together, I thought that might take a little bit more time. I thought defensively we struggled early in our preseason, our scrimmages, in our first couple games, and then the IU game really drew out our ability to take our defense to the next level.

“At the same time, they still have a long way to go to reach their potential. I’m hoping that we’ll get there sooner rather than later.”

Knowing the team can play well together, focus is the biggest concern heading into tonight’s game against the Leathernecks.

“Coach Coffman talked about three (seasons) ago, we came in with a lack of focus against Western Illinois at their place,” redshirt senior Brent Calhoun said. “We started off 0-1. I think we started off that season 1-4, something like that.

“Today we really tried to focus in on everybody paying attention to what you need to do to get your job done to get a win.”

Western Illinois is led by Garrett Covington, who is averaging 19.1 points, and Mike Miklusak, who averages 15.2 points and 9.5 rebounds.

Note: Last year’s Summit League Player of the Year Max Landis, now playing professionally in Belgium, will be in attendance and will be signing autographs after the game.

