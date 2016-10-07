Football, parenting delicate juggling act

Part of Spencer Cowherd’s recruiting process at Saint Francis involved his daughter, Layla. The Saint Francis junior linebacker was just coming out of Northrop and was looking at his college options, but he didn’t want to leave Fort Wayne and be too far away from Layla, now 4.

“Without her, I don’t think I would be here right now,” Cowherd, 21, said Tuesday.

“She’s in town, so a huge part of me staying in town and playing was to be in my daughter’s life. Had I not had a daughter, I might have tried to walk on a team and test out different universities first. That being so important to me influenced me to stay. It was a great opportunity for me to do both, play a sport that I love and be involved in my daughter’s life,” he added.

So Cowherd’s desire to be a devout father has turned out to be the No. 5 Cougars’ gain as Cowherd has become a mainstay defensively.

“My daughter is a huge priority, and I do everything I can to make sure I am a huge part of her life,” Cowherd said. “It is something that has made me a smarter man and a wiser … kinda tamed me a bit. Some of the things I haven’t done or ­places I haven’t been because I am spending time with my daughter. It was a great thing for me, even though I was young. She is a blessing.”

Cowherd said he is “not the average 21-year old.”

“I have learned a lot, having a daughter and trying to think about what I am going to do to put myself into position to be a great father,” he said. “It definitely influences your decisions about school, football and working. It’s a challenge. Life is about challenges and adversity. Being a student-athlete and balancing being a father is definitely not easy. It is a great opportunity for me to learn how to balance and manage things.

“You realize what is truly important when you have a child. I don’t get to see my daughter as much as I would like to because I am a student-athlete, but the times I do get her, I cherish those and make the most of it.”

Teammate Josh Spitnale, a senior punter, knows about taking on the responsibility of fatherhood while also being a student-athlete.

Spitnale, a Snider graduate, has a 5-year-old son, Adrian. Spitnale, 21, is engaged to Adrian’s mother, Ashton Menzie, and they will marry in December. Also, Spitnale turns 22 on Oct. 23, the same day Menzie will be 24.

“It just makes you be mature,” said Spitnale, who missed three weeks because of a broken finger but returned last week. “You just have to take those nights where everyone else goes out and parties, and you have to make the mature choice. I haven’t been to too many parties in college just because I have responsibilities at home. It has made me more mature at a younger age, but that’s fine.

“I was always pretty mature. But it makes you mature earlier than most kids my age. Some people (on the team) look up to me as the mature father figure, you could say; just more responsible and mature than a lot of people on the team.”

So while teammates live a more typical college existence, Cowherd and Spitnale have other family considerations.

“It is really not a big deal because I didn’t go out that much in high school,” Spitnale said. “I still hang out with them sometimes; it is not like I don’t go out with my friends. Some nights, you just have to do other things.”

Postgame gatherings often involve the players’ families, and Cowherd and Spitnale both take advantage of that time for father-child bonding.

“After every game, he comes on the field, and he likes to put on my helmet,” Spitnale said of his son. “Sometimes it is too heavy for him, so his head kinda goes down. It is a joy and a blessing to see him on the field after a game.”

Saint Francis (4-1, 2-1) travels to Siena Heights (3-1, 2-1) on Saturday, located in of all places – Adrian, Michigan.

