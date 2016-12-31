

Rachel Von | The Journal Gazette

Fort Wayne Mastodons' John Konchar, right, passes the ball to a teammate as Oral Roberts' Aaron Young tries to block his shot during the Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Oral Roberts men's basketball game at IPFW on Saturday. GALLERY



Fort Wayne Mastodons' John Konchar, right, tries to keep the ball from Oral Roberts' Aaron Anderson during the Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Oral Roberts men's basketball game at IPFW on Saturday. GALLERY





Fort Wayne Mastodons' Bryson Scott, left, looks for a teammate to pass the ball to as Oral Roberts' Kris Martin tries to block his shot during the Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Oral Roberts men's basketball game at IPFW on Saturday. GALLERY





Fort Wayne Mastodons' Brent Calhoun jumps up to shoot the ball as Oral Roberts' Chris Miller, left, and teammate Jalen Bradley try to stop his shot during the Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Oral Roberts men's basketball game at IPFW on Saturday. GALLERY

