Friday banquet spurred Cougars' defense

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Saint Francis’ defensive domination of Baker in a 38-17 win in the NAIA national championship game Saturday began a day earlier.

The No. 4 Cougars (13-1) watched as Baker quarterback Logan Brettell got the accolades, including the NAIA Player of the Year, at the annual Champions of Character banquet at the Ocean Center.

“The guys left the banquet (Friday) fired up,” Saint Francis co-defensive coordinator Joey Didier said. “It probably would have had the same result if we would have played this thing last night at 9 p.m. To see all the accolades on the other side of the ball the night before a ballgame like that heightened their focus and heightened their intensity.”

The Saint Francis defense completely shut down the vaunted offense of No. 2 Baker (14-1).

The Wildcats could only muster 17 points, 32 below their season average. They had 403 yards of total offense (to Saint Francis’ 443), but trailed 17-3 at halftime and were never a threat after the Cougars opened a 24-10 lead in the third quarter.

“We had a chip on our shoulder when we came into the game because all anybody was talking about was the offenses, the offenses, the offenses,” said Saint Francis defensive end Lucas Sparks, who was named the Defensive Player of the Game. “We knew how good we were.”

Sparks had six tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks.

Piercen Harnish finished with 11 tackles, Eric Dunten 10 and Jerrell Holman nine.

Brettell, who threw for 4,800 yards and 51 touchdowns coming into the game, was 34 of 50 for 263 yards and a touchdown pass to Damon Nolan.

Saint Francis recovered two fumbles, including an early strip sack by Dunten that was covered up by Sparks to set the defensive tone.

The Wildcats marched down the field to open the game, but the drive stalled and they had to settle for a field goal to lead 3-0. It would be their last lead of the game.

Saint Francis receiver Seth Coate caught three touchdown passes as the offense got going in the second half.

“Our defense is playing outstanding,” said Coate, who was named the Offensive Player of the Game. “They were told this past week that they couldn’t do it. They came out and played like crazy. We went into halftime and told them ‘thank you, we are going to pick it up.’ We were able to do that.”

Saint Francis quarterback Nick Ferrer finished with 245 passing yards and the three touchdown passes, but he noticed what was going on the other side of the ball.

“As an offense, we took care of our opportunities when we had them, enough of them, but the defense just played lights out,” Ferrer said.

