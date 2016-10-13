Goal for Cards is to finish off wins

Ball State at Buffalo When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday Where: University at Buffalo Stadium, Buffalo, N.Y. Radio: 104.1 FM Online: www.espn3.com

Ball State has been involved in close outcomes in five of its six games this season, with a mixed bag of success. And the last two games – both Mid-American Conference contests – have frustratingly not gone in the Cardinals’ favor.

Five games have been decided by 10 points or fewer for Ball State (3-3), which has gone 2-3 in those games. Ball State’s last three games all have been decided in the final minutes, starting with a 31-27 win at Florida Atlantic a month ago.

But the Cardinals have dropped two league games on back-to-back weekends – to Northern Illinois at home 31-24 and on the road against Central Michigan 24-21. Against the Chippewas, Ball State had two fourth-quarter interceptions, one a pick-six at the beginning of the period, and another pick late to thwart a potential scoring drive, which was the team’s undoing.

“We just didn’t get it done, and we have to learn to finish when we are in that situation,” Ball State coach Mike Neu said. “The effort is there, but those are the types of games when you are in the fourth quarter and the score is close, and you do have an opportunity at the end, we have to be able to execute and win those types of games.

“We have to be able to finish it and give us an opportunity to win.”

Ball State’s defense continued to give the offense chances, especially in the second half. The Cardinals had five sacks, two by Anthony Winbush, and didn’t give up any points in the second half. Central Michigan’s lone score was the interception returned for a touchdown.

“They responded to the challenge there,” Neu said of the defense. “We just have to keep building on that.”

The Cardinals’ next opponent, Buffalo (1-4), has also lost two in a row. The Bulls have been in some close games as well, falling to Albany 22-16 and beating Army 23-20 in overtime. Last week, Buffalo fell to Kent State 44-20.

“They are a talented team,” Neu said of Buffalo. “I know their record doesn’t show that right now, … but they are going to be ready to play. They have been in some close games, and this weekend was uncharacteristic. We are going to have to be at our best. We know in this league anybody can beat anybody.”

The Bulls fell behind against the Golden Flashes and could never get going.

“We were in position to overcome some things in the first quarter that didn’t go our way,” Buffalo coach Lance Leipold said. “That’s the thing we have to get out of right now, and that’s handling adversity better and keep battling through things.”

The Cardinals are 0-2 in the MAC West, while the Bulls are 0-1 in the MAC East. Ball State leads the all-time series 8-1, but the teams haven’t played since 2011.

“I know they have had a couple of tough games, but they’ve been in one of them they have wanted to be at, and it will be a big challenge for us,” Leipold said of Ball State.

gjones@jg.net