Grace thanks announcer for 30 years with surprise

WINONA LAKE – Longtime Grace College staffer Paul DeRenzo was surprised with a ceremony Saturday, honoring his three decades of service to Grace Athletics.

DeRenzo is in his 30th year doing public address work for Lancers teams. He received a custom plaque at halftime of the men’s basketball game and was surprised by his family at center court, who were wearing shirts honoring his time at Grace.

“Paul puts on a tremendous game-day atmosphere for the Lancers and serves the teams and fans extremely well,” Grace Director of Athletics Chad Briscoe said. “He has a great heart to serve others. We couldn’t be more thrilled to celebrate this milestone, and we are excited for the next 30 years with Paul at the mic.”

USF freshman gets honor

Saint Francis freshman Kara Gerka was named Crossroads League women’s basketball Player of the Week, the second member of the 2016-17 Cougars team to earn the honor.

Gerka averaged 17.5 points, 8 rebounds and shot .769 from the field to the Cougars beat Huntington and 24th-ranked Indiana Wesleyan last week.

The 5-foot-10 forward from Fishers scored 21 points including 17 in the second half at Indiana Wesleyan on Saturday. She is tied for fourth in the Crossroads League with seven double doubles, the most for a true freshman at Saint Francis since Brenda Schlegel in 1996. Gerka has scored in double figures in 16 consecutive games, 25 total games and she’s scored 20 or more points in five games.

Cougars infielder Sullivan honored

Saint Francis junior infielder Keaton Sullivan has been named the Crossroads League Player of the Week. Sullivan hit four home runs, had 12 RBI, batted .600 and posted a 1.60 slugging percentage in four games for the Cougars in Marshall, Texas, against Wiley College (Texas) and Ottawa University (Kansas).

The 6-foot-4 third baseman from Lima, Ohio, also had three doubles for seven extra-base hits out of nine hits in 15 at-bats. He hit a game-tying two-run home run in the Cougars’ first win of the season Friday, a 4-3 decision over Wiley.

Indiana Tech athletes honored

Indiana Tech junior throwers Malik Stuart and Te’Reia Mackey were named the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference field Athletes of the Week.

Stuart broke his own school record in the shot put last weekend at the Taylor Trojan Invite with a toss of 55 feet, 3.5 inches to win the event, the fourth time this season he has won the shot put.

Mackey, a junior, threw a pair of personal bests last weekend at the Taylor Trojan Invite, finishing first in the shot put and second in the weight throw. The Huber Heights, Ohio, native broke her own school record in the weight throw with a provisional standard toss of 52 feet 8 inches, the third-best mark in the conference this season. And she launched an automatic qualifying standard of 44 feet 5 inches in the shot put, the best toss in the conference this season. ... Indiana Tech senior bowler Mitch McGee was named the WHAC men’s Bowler of the Week after leading Tech to a 31st-place finish at the Tier I Hoosier Classic last weekend in Indianapolis The Fort Wayne native bowled a 1,204 in six games, good for 62nd place.