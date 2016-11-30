IPFW at Austin Peay

When: 8:30 p.m. today

Where: Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tenn.

Records: Mastodons (5-2), Governors (4-2)

Radio: 1380 AM/100.9 FM

Outlook: IPFW leads the series 2-0, with the last meeting coming Dec. 12, 2015, an 85-68 win at Memorial Coliseum. ... This is the first of two meetings the teams will have this year, with the second coming Dec. 10 at the Coliseum. … The Mastodons moved up to No. 7 in the latest CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25, released Monday. It’s the highest ranking the program has reached in the poll, jumping 11 spots from the previous poll. ... IPFW is looking for its first road win after losses at Arkansas on Nov. 11 (92-83) and at Illinois State on Nov. 16 (75-57). … The team is coming off a 107-59 win over Siena Heights at the Gates Center on Monday, getting 63 points off the bench as coach Jon Coffman was able to rest the starters and increase the minutes of those coming off the bench. A total of 12 players scored in the win. … The Mastodons are 10th in the nation with 65 steals led by Mo Evans’ 16. Bryson Scott has 14 and John Konchar 10. … Austin Peay is coming off an 82-63 win over Spalding on Monday. Josh Robinson led the Governors with 20 points, while Kenny Jones added 17 points and nine rebounds. … Robinson leads the team in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game, while Jones is averaging 15.2.

– Aubree Reichel, The Journal Gazette

areichel@jg.net