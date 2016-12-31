IPFW expects foes' best

IPFW vs. Oral Roberts When: 2:30 p.m. today Where: Gates Center Records: Golden Eagles (4-11), Mastodons (10-4) Radio: 1380 AM / 100.9 FM TV: WANE 15.2 (Comcast 250, Frontier 463)

The IPFW men’s basketball team got a wake-up call in its Summit League opener on Thursday at the Gates Center.

The Mastodons (10-4, 0-1 Summit League) play host to Oral Roberts at 2:30 p.m. today hoping to put the lessons learned to good use after the 93-91 loss to Western Illinois.

“I can’t stand that any loss is a lesson,” coach Jon Coffman said. “I don’t want those lessons, but if you look at the nonconference schedule, with the exception of the three losses where none of those teams had lost at home, we executed a nonconference schedule, not to perfection, but we were at an elite level in our nonconference.

“I would rather it be in a close win or ugly win, but it is what it is. We lost (on Thursday). It took the best game Western Illinois had and we’re going to expect to get people’s best (throughout the rest of the season). There was a good lesson in that.”

The Golden Eagles (4-11, 0-1) also dropped their conference opener, a 77-73 setback at Denver on Wednesday.

But among the 10 nonconference losses Oral Roberts had coming into league play, one was a 66-65 loss at No. 10 Creighton, another was an 80-76 loss at Michigan State, and a third was an overtime loss against Mississippi. The Golden Eagles were coming off wins against Little Rock and Richmond

“They have multiple weapons,” Coffman said. “They have one of the best bigs in the league: Albert Owens (14.1 points), two guards Jalen Bradley and Kris Martin, averaging double-digits (13.5 points, 14.4 points, respectively).

Freshman Emmanuel Nzekwesi (9.8 points, 7.3 rebounds) is going to be an All-League player at power forward, at some point in his career.

“They’re good. They’re very, very tough, very physical. They love to pound it into the post. They have a number of guys who can stretch defenses as well.”

The Mastodons will have to combat the level of toughness Coffman knows Oral Roberts brings.

“Our biggest focus is on toughness,” he said. “Ironically, we’re probably playing the program in our league that has been the toughest in our league. I don’t mean toughest to beat, but tough play. That’s what their brand of basketball has been. That’s something that I didn’t think we were great at (Thursday). Being able to focus in on that, it’s good but it’s going to be a great challenge for us.”

areichel@jg.net