IPFW feeds off crowd to sweep Governors

IPFW bounced back from its most recent loss with a dominating performance in a 98-58 win over Austin Peay at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday.

“I just feel like we have a lot of energy here from fans and students being here,” sophomore guard Kason Harrell said of playing home games at the Coliseum. “We definitely feed off their energy whenever we come here and play. I think that’s the biggest difference being here instead of being on the road.

“(The win) was much needed. We walked away from that Notre Dame game (an 87-72 loss), I think, feeling sorry for ourselves and I think today, we wanted to focus on having fun and just playing the game and focusing on getting better every day. I think today was a much needed performance by us.”

The Mastodons (8-3) previously saw the Governors (4-5) in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Nov. 30, a 103-99 IPFW win.

The previous encounter plus the fixes needed after Tuesday’s loss in South Bend, proved to be an unyielding combination.

“When we came into halftime, we talked about the last game in Tennessee, they put up 63 on us in the second half,” coach Jon Coffman said. “They are a very, very explosive offensive team; they can get downhill on you quick. I wanted us to consistently defend the ball and defend the ball with five and I put a goal of let’s hold them to 35 in the second half, which is a pretty good goal for us because we play so fast.”

The Mastodons led 48-24 at halftime and continued to grow the lead throughout the second half and, in the end, outscored Austin Peay 24-8 off turnovers and 34-26 in the paint.

IPFW held the Governors ­(4-5) to just 32 percent shooting, 13 percent (3 of 23) on 3-pointers.

“We looked at the Notre Dame game, and I felt like we missed it in terms of not utilizing our post as much as we should,” Coffman said. “We spent so much time making decisions on how to handle crowds the right way, sharing the ball, moving the ball. It’s not like we’ve ignored hunting the post but we haven’t done as good of a job as we should.

“We talked a lot about that this week and clearly Brent (Calhoun) was the recipient of that and played at a high level today.”

Bryson Scott led IPFW with 19 points. Calhoun had a career-high 16, Mo Evans 14, John Konchar 14 points and 10 rebounds and Harrell 10.

“My teammates were finding me in great spots,” Calhoun said. “I was just catching and finishing. They have a lot of confidence in me and I have to show them that I can do things when I do get the ball and when they find me in good spots like I did tonight.”

Kenny Jones was the only player for Austin Peay to finish in double figures with 20 points.

“(Josh Robinson and Jones) had 58 combined points and 15 free throws down at their place,” Coffman said. “We held those two to 5 of 22 from the floor, 0 of 9 from 3 and 2 of 2 from the free-throw line. We made it very difficult for their top two players who were very efficient, very effective against us last game in Tennessee.”

