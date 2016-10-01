IPFW focus: Improving

After eight weeks of only being able to spend two hours per week together, the IPFW men’s basketball team had its first official practice at the Gates Center on Friday

The Mastodons’ focus was twofold. In one respect, the team is simply aiming to improve every day.

“Let’s be better today than we you were yesterday,” is the exact phrasing coach Jon Coffman uses, “and let’s be better tomorrow than we were today.”

The other focus was on fundamentals and getting the newcomers caught up to bridge the gap between high school and Division I athletics.

“We got into two live contact sessions, so we’re progressing to where I would think that midweek next week, we can start getting some up-and-down and in transition,” Coffman said. “Right now we’re trying to get the younger guys up to speed and hone the basic skills.”

Freshmen Dylan Carl (Alma, Michigan), Chris Rollins (Detroit), Jax Levitch (Louisville, Kentucky) and Jordan Coblin (Boca Raton, Florida) are lauded as a talented group that excites Coffman in terms of what they will be capable of doing for the program.

“I think it’s a talented group that has a lot of potential, but they have a lot of work to do,” he said. “There’s a big, big gap (between the high school and college game). At the end of the day, I really like our newcomers. I’m excited for the opportunities that they’re going to have here.”

Toward the latter half of the year, Coffman is expecting the junior college transfers such as 6-foot-4 guard Jordan King (North Idaho) to make an impact like DeAngelo Stewart did last season.

“What we found with our junior college players or transfers, that second semester, they kick it into gear,” he said. “DeAngelo last year, he was struggling from 3, couldn’t figure out how to get his open looks, and then second semester in league play, he shot almost 50 percent from 3, shot 42 for the year. Be patient and have high expectations coming into the second part of the year.”

For Mo Evans, Bryson Scott and Xzavier Taylor, the practice and the games to come couldn’t have arrived soon enough.

Evans was declared academically ineligible after the first half of the season last year and Scott and Taylor were serving a redshirt year as Division I transfers. Scott, a Northrop graduate, transferred in from Purdue and Taylor from Bradley.

“I’ve used the analogy that they were like race horses that were caged up last year,” Coffman said of Scott and Taylor. “We had a short roster last year, played guys heavy minutes. We weren’t able to get a lot of live time for them in practice, so we’d throw coaches out there and play full-court 3-on-3 and burn some of their energy.

“I also make the joke that when we tip it up and those guys get in the game, they both have about 30 seconds before they pick up their first two fouls and will be sitting right next to me. They’re so hungry to get on the floor.”

Losing Evans just before Summit League play last year was a huge hit for the Mastodons, but it allowed guard Max Landis to step up. Landis has since graduated, but Evans is ready to be back on the court and move ahead.

“The way I ended last season, it’s a disappointment, but that’s in the past and I’m ready to move forward,” he said. “I worked on a lot just trusting my teammates. I’ve been in the gym, working on my craft. ... We want to be better every year. I want to win a championship.”

The Mastodons open their season Nov. 11 at Arkansas.

areichel@jg.net