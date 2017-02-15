IPFW hits 'a reset button'

IPFW vs. North Dakota St. When: 7 p.m. today Where: Memorial Coliseum Records: Mastodons (17-9, 6-6 Summit League), Bison (17-8, 9-3) Radio: ESPN 1380 AM, 100.9 FM TV: WANE 15.2, Xfinity 250, Frontier 463

The IPFW men’s basketball team has shortened its season, a mindset that seemed to have helped them their last time out, an overtime win Saturday over Omaha.

The Mastodons (17-9, 6-6 Summit League) are keeping the same mentality as they return to Memorial Coliseum tonight to try and avenge an earlier road loss to North Dakota State (17-8, 9-3).

“For us, we kind of shortened the season,” coach Jon Coffman said. “We hit a reset button the other day, five games (before Omaha), (saying) ‘Let’s get a good flow heading into the tournament. We’re still taking it one game at a time, but let’s get that home stretch.’

“I think it’s a good schedule with two teams (North Dakota State and South Dakota State) that got us at their place, so I feel good about where we are right now.”

Last week’s loss to South Dakota at the Coliseum seemed to have flipped a switch heading into the Omaha matchup at the Gates Center.

The Mastodons say the switch will remain in the on position against the Bison tonight.

“We talked about being juiced up and (having) energy,” Mastodons center Brent Calhoun said. “I felt like that game at the Coliseum, we ran out of energy. …

“It was a five-game season, so now it’s a four-game season. We have four games left, so we’re going to take advantage of each game, one game at a time.”

The Mastodons are 12-2 at home this season. Tonight’s game and Saturday night’s game at the Gates Center will finish the home portion of the schedule.

IPFW’s regular season ends with games at IUPUI on Feb. 23 and at Western Illinois on Feb. 25. The Summit League Tournament runs March 4-7.

“We have to play with a toughness about us and have to bring a lot of energy,” Calhoun said.

“I felt like going into those games on the road, going into North Dakota State, we were coming off the loss to South Dakota. We have to have toughness that we didn’t have on the road. We can’t get out-toughed at home.”

North Dakota State returns the most experience of any other Summit League team with six players on their roster from the NCAA tournament team in 2015-16 and 11 players from last year’s Summit League Tournament runner-up team.

“With them, they’ve been playing all year at a high level,” Coffman said.

“They’ve made fewer mistakes and held their home court really, really well. Where they hurt us was getting into the paint, off their dribble-weave. Then they got to the free-throw line and we didn’t. We have to do a better job getting to the free-throw line and attacking to get there.

“They have a culture like us. They’re used to winning games.”

IPFW has learned a lot in the games since the Jan. 19 matchup in Fargo, North Dakota.

“Guys don’t have an excuse that they haven’t been through the league,” Coffman said.

“They’ve seen the toughness it takes to get through the league, got some tough wins. Now everything’s coming down to one possession, so I think we’re in a good flow right now.”

areichel@jg.net