IPFW matches mark with 20 threes in win

While waiting for the ball to drop in Times Square to ring in 2017, fans of the IPFW men’s basketball team saw the Mastodons drop three-point balls all over the Gates Center in a 102-91 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

The Mastodons made 20 3-pointers two days after giving up 18 in their loss against Western Illinois. Shooting 20 of 35 from beyond the arc tied the program record for made 3s and set a record for attempted 3s in a game.

But it wasn’t the number of made long-range baskets that impressed coach Jon Coffman.

“Twenty 3s is 20 3s,” he said, “but what I’m pleased about more is we had 38 made baskets, 24 were assisted. We moved the ball faster than they could move, I like to see that. We got inside-out 3s. They got great looks. When you do that, you’re going to shoot a higher percentage.”

The Mastodons (11-4, 1-1 Summit League) jumped out to a 11-2 lead in the first four minutes, proof that the loss two days prior lit a fire.

“Thursday, we didn’t come out tough enough,” center Brent Calhoun said. “(Western Illinois) out-toughed us, all the loose balls, they played a physical game and it kind of woke us up to get ready for league play. It’s going to be like that every night we step on the floor.

“This game, we came out with a different mentality, right from the jump, we came out firing, we stepped on the gas and never let up.”

IPFW made 12 3-pointers in the first half to go up 56-39 at the break. It was the ninth time this season the Mastodons had scored 50 or more points in a half.

John Konchar, who scored just 4 points in the first half, scored all 10 points in a 10-2 IPFW run to open the second to build a 66-41 lead.

Bryson Scott and DeAngelo Stewart then combined for two 3s and a layup to give the Mastodons its biggest lead at 74-46 with 15:55 left.

“We just had urgency on screens and contesting shots,” guard Kason Harrell said. “The way we played defense tonight really helped us get rebounds. We were forcing a lot of long misses so just the urgency that we had getting through screens and pressing on shooters helped us out.”

Oral Roberts finished the game on a 19-10 run to get within 100-91 with about 30 seconds left.

Scott led the Mastodons with 21 points, Mo Evans added 18, Stewart had 16, shooting 4 of 6 on 3-pointers. Konchar had 16 points and 11 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season and Harrell scored 14.

“We had an attacking mentality and just really, really excited for our group to be able to respond,” Coffman said. “When you have a group that listens, is focused and cares so much about what they do and can respond like that, you have an opportunity to continue to throughout the rest of the season.”

The Mastodons next travel to Omaha for an 8 p.m. match-up Wednesday.

