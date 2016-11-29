IPFW puts depth on display

The IPFW men’s basketball team returned to the Gates Center for the second time this season in a 107-59 win over Siena Heights on Monday.

Twelve different players scored against the Saints, with this week’s Summit League Player of the Week Bryson Scott leading all players with 16 points.

“I’m pleased with the effort tonight,” IPFW coach Jon Coffman said. “You always appreciate a win at the end of the day. Looking at the process, you had 12 different players score tonight. We were able to keep our minutes down and for some of our guys, get our minutes up.”

Charles Ruise Jr. scored 15 for the Mastodons (5-2), while Xzavier Taylor had 14, Jordon King 13 and Mo Evans 12. Racine Talla led the Mastodons with eight rebounds.

Carter Drazga led the Saints ­(4-4) with 11 points.

“We have what I believe to be a deep team,” Coffman said, “and I believe we’re working towards going deeper and getting some of the guys that are talented guys to execute some of the critical details is the next step to adding those guys in and adding them into our rotation.”

Team chemistry has proven to be invaluable to IPFW.

“I just feel like we’ve come together as a team,” Ruise said. “We spend time together after practice and after the game, just building a bond between each other, and I feel like that helps a lot during a game.”

It was the first of a three-game week for the Mastodons, who travel to Clarksville, Tennessee, to face Austin Peay on Wednesday and return to Memorial Coliseum for Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

“During this stretch, we’re doing a lot of video work,” Coffman said. “We watch film on us; we may get a few shots up, but it’s really all about our legs and our energy right now. We’re going to focus on that, focus on hydrating, focus on getting protein to recoup and get our minds right with our scouts.”

Siena Heights remained competitive in the first few minutes, but IPFW used a 17-4 run to go up 24-11 with under 11 minutes to go in the first half.

The Saints got within 41-30, but the Mastodons pulled away to lead 54-36 at halftime.

IPFW went on an 18-3 run to start the second half and continued to pull away the rest of the way.

Coffman said the team learned about its own toughness in the 71-68 overtime win over Indiana last Tuesday, and the coach said he hopes the players will be able to take that with them the rest of the season.

“What we identified last week was another whole step in the level of play with regards to our toughness and our attack mentality, kind of what we showed in 45 minutes against Indiana,” he said. “We’ve talked extensively about we don’t want that to be the moment that defines our season, but we want that mentality that we exposed of ourselves to be our mentality the rest of the season.”

Note: IPFW jumped from 18th to 7th in the CollegeInsider.com mid-major Top 25 poll, which was released Monday.

