IPFW's 'Bleach Boy' a viral sensation

An idea and a little bit of luck did a lot for a little-known member of the IPFW men’s basketball bench after Tuesday’s Indiana-IPFW matchup at the Coliseum.

Team manager Brian Blackwell became known as “Bleach Boy” after storming the court with the team and student section and was shown on live TV drinking out of a bleach bottle.

Within five minutes, his phone was blowing up with friends and family who had seen it. And it grew from there.

“It was one of those things where it was basically luck,” said Blackwell, a freshman majoring in chemistry and economics. “I thought to myself, ‘If this works out perfectly, then it’ll be a pretty big hit,’ and it did work out perfectly.

“When we stormed the court, I looked at my phone about five minutes in and my phone was going absolutely crazy, so I knew from then on, when I looked at my phone, it was going to be absolutely nuts for the rest of the night.”

The video appeared on sports sites such as Deadspin, Barstool Sports and ESPN, among others.

“It’s a really interesting thing because there was such a low chance of anything happening from it,” Blackwell said. “I’m just really happy coach (Jon) Coffman lets me be myself on the bench and smack some water out of bleach.”

Blackwell had never done something in front of such a large audience, but he does similar performances on his Snapchat account.

“I just like to have fun,” he said. “I think a well-scripted Snapchat is the best way to do a story. … I don’t put up stuff very often.”

A few highlights from his Snapchat include “diving into ramen noodles” on Ramen Noodle Day on Nov. 12 and lamenting over the loss of Goldfish crackers to Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel.”

Some antics are spontaneous, but not the bleach.

“I planned that three or four days in advance,” he said. “For some reason bleach isn’t in the housing department, it’s with the groceries. I walked around a lot for that. Found the bleach, went home and did my thing. It worked well.”

Blackwell is already planning his next go-around.

“I’m thinking maybe drain cleaner for next game,” he said, “we’ll see where the world takes me.”

Blackwell is @bblackwell_ on Twitter and BrainBlackwell on Snapchat (BrianBlackwell was taken).

