IPFW's Scott happy to be home

IPFW redshirt junior Bryson Scott has been anxiously awaiting his return to the court.

Scott, a Northrop graduate, transferred back to his hometown after his sophomore season at Purdue. But he, along with Bradley transfer Xzavier Taylor, had to sit out last season because of NCAA transfer rules.

Scott, a 6-foot-1 guard, has been able to work on a lot over the past year. That includes his attitude in addition to his basketball game.

“I feel like I did a lot of maturing in the past year,” he said, “and just a lot of skill work with my shooting and ball handling and those types of things. I feel like I’m a better player.

“Being here, back in Fort Wayne and being with Coach (Jon) Coffman, he’s going to give me the opportunity to really display my full game. I just can’t wait for that opportunity. I can’t wait for my team to have that opportunity. It’s going to be good.”

Scott finished his high school career with the Bruins with 2,042 points and helped the program to three SAC tournament championships.

With the Boilermakers, Scott averaged 6.2 points and 2.6 rebounds as a freshman and earned two Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors. As a sophomore, he reached double-digit scoring four times.

“That’s exciting because my situation at Purdue, I didn’t have a chance to go out how I wanted to,” he said. “That’s the most special part about it is because I get to be in front of family and friends. I’m really excited to play in front of them and show them that Fort Wayne basketball is where it should be.

“It’s going to be exciting for us. We’re trying to still jell together and learn each other. I think we’ll be really good, and hopefully we can lead this team through the conference tournament.”

Scott has an advantage coming from a program such as Purdue, with the experience of playing in big games and the atmosphere that comes with it.

That will hopefully help the Mastodons when Indiana comes to Memorial Coliseum on Nov. 22 and the Mastodons travel to Notre Dame on Dec. 6.

“I look forward to (the Indiana game) every day. It’s on my mind every day,” Scott said. “That’s why we work so hard – to get those types of opportunities and shine during those opportunities.”

The opportunity on everyone’s mind is the potential to eventually do well in the Summit League Tournament. But Scott knows there’s a long road ahead of the team in terms of work and accompanying progress.

“I think we’re capable of a lot. I think we can get our first time in the tournament,” he said. “I think we’re that special. I don’t want to put too much expectations on it. We want to make sure that we’re working and doing everything that we can so when that time comes, we can appreciate it.”

