IPFW's brand of tough not enough

Western Illinois lived up its nickname in the Summit League opener against IPFW on Thursday.

The Leathernecks earned a tough-as-leather 93-91 win over the Mastodons at the Gates Center.

“Clearly disappointed in the outcome,” IPFW coach Jon Coffman said. “I have to give a lot of credit to coach (Billy) Wright and his Western Illinois team. They played a phenomenal game tonight, made tough shots and were consistent with their toughness throughout the game and they out-toughed a very tough team.

“It’s one where you learn to look in the mirror, myself included, there’s a lot of things I would have done differently and I hope our guys take the same mature thought process so we get better tomorrow and then the next day and the next.”

The Mastodons (10-4, 0-1 Summit League) were outrebounded 32-26 and the Leathernecks (4-8, 1-0) shot 18 of 37 from 3-point range, including five of the first six shots they made.

“They had five offensive rebounds (in the first half) … where they kicked out to a guy and they’d move it quickly and shoot a 3,” Coffman said. “They were almost to perfection, then there was a 50-50 ball underneath the rim and we’re not the first team on the floor. They moved that around the perimeter and they hit another 3. It was a long 2 and four 3s so there’s 14 points of just toughness plays.”

IPFW tied it at 30 with 4:10 left in the first, but wouldn’t take its first lead at 38-37 until 1:22 remained in the half. The Mastodons led 43-40 at the break.

In the second half, Western Illinois made 21 of 32 from the floor and 9 of 18 from 3 to come back. Mike Miklusak scored the go-ahead 3 with 5:04 left in the game.

“We still got into the 90s, which is the game that I love to play in,” Coffman said. “I feel like we can win most of those games, but we still needed some stops down the stretch. They made plays and we couldn’t get enough stops.”

Mo Evans led the Mastodons with 24 points, Kason Harrell and John Konchar each scored 18, Bryson Scott had 12 and Brent Calhoun 10.

Garret Covington scored 25 points, shooting 10 of 20 from the floor and 4 of 11 on 3s, C.J. Duff added 21 shooting 7 of 9 on 3s, Mike Miklusak had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Delo Bruster scored 12.

“We got the ball happy and swung from side to side, but some of it stuck in some hands,” Coffman said. “At the end of the day, our guys battled, showed resilience but Western Illinois played better today. That’s disappointing because I think we’re a very tough team and shouldn’t get out-toughed at home. It’s a learning experience for our guys, one that I don’t like to taste very often but one that you gain strength from.”

IPFW plays host to Oral Roberts at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gates Center.

