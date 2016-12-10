IPFW shooting to sweep Austin Peay

IPFW vs. Austin Peay When: 2:30 p.m. today Where: Memorial Coliseum Records: Governors (4-4), Mastodons (7-3) TV: WANE 15.2 Radio: ESPN 1380 AM / 100.9 FM

Road games have proven difficult for the IPFW men’s basketball team.

At 7-3, all three losses have come on the road at Arkansas (Nov. 11), Illinois State (Nov. 16) and most recently at Notre Dame on Tuesday.

The one road win the Mastodons did get was in Clarksville, Tennessee, against Austin Peay, a ­103-99 win on Nov. 30.

The teams face each other again to complete the home-and-home series at 2:30 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum.

“In the first half, we were pretty good defensively at their place,” coach Jon Coffman said. “I think second half, they wore us down and it wasn’t them but a combination of them, the travel, three games in five days.”

In the Dunn Center, the Mastodons led by as many as 19 with 8:18 left in the first half and led 47-37 at halftime.

The Governors threatened a comeback, outscoring IPFW 62-56 in the second half.

Coming off a 87-72 loss to No. 23 Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday, the Mastodons know there’s a lot on which to improve.

“When I look at the stats sheet and I see 11 assists on 28 baskets, that’s not our brand,” Coffman said of Tuesday’s loss. “We didn’t move the basketball fast enough tonight. It comes down to if you walk in here and you don’t come in with an attack mentality and you’re not the tougher team, you’re not going to get a road win or compete at a high level with a team the caliber of Notre Dame.”

Much of the difficulty IPFW faced against the Irish was self-inflicted as the team shot just 32 percent from the floor in the first half. Finding first-half energy is something the team doesn’t seem to have a problem with while playing at the Coliseum or the Gates Center.

“I don’t think it was them,” senior guard Mo Evans said of the Irish. “I don’t think we came out with the focus we needed against a good team, when you get down, you dig yourself a hole, they know how to put you away and that’s what they did.”

As is the team’s mentality in games, though, today’s game is the focus.

“The game is about transitions, thousands of transitions,” Coffman said. “We talk about it all the time in our program. Transition from bad call to let’s worry about the next game, we have to go down and defend. Next-play mentality.”

Despite losing the last game, Coffman understands what this team is capable of and what he wants it to work toward in process and development.

“I just want our guys to take uncontested shots,” Coffman said. “Let’s keep moving the ball, let’s pass the ball faster than they can move, let’s pass up good shots for great shots and we have a bunch of guys that can move the ball, can attack the paint, get to the free-throw line, move it and get good looks.

“I think this group has an ability to be one of the best defensive groups that I’ve coached here. I’m excited about that but there’s a long ways to go.

