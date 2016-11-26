IPFW turned to defense for upset

IPFW vs. Mississippi Valley State When: 1:30 p.m. today Where: Memorial Coliseum Radio: 1380 AM

The IPFW men’s basketball team showed what team defense can do in its 71-68 overtime upset win over No. 3 Indiana on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.

The Mastodons (3-2) return to the Coliseum to face Mississippi Valley State at 1:30 p.m. today.

“The stat sheet (from the Indiana game) is not what we typically see in our program,” coach Jon Coffman said. “We were 7 of 31 from 3, 31 is not unusual but 7 of 31 is. To look at that and figure out ways to win was phenomenal.

“We’ve identified, through a competitive schedule, we’ve recognized some areas that we have to improve on and defense has been one of them, he added.

“We won that game on the defensive end, on the toughness end, to rebound how we did (Tuesday) was phenomenal, to play in gaps, you saw guys take a huge step up. Brent Calhoun, Xzavier Taylor, they were our rim protectors. They were phenomenal. They made it tough every time you were coming to the basket.”

IPFW recorded seven blocks, four by Calhoun, two from Taylor and one from John Konchar. The Mastodons held the Hoosiers to 25 of 62 (40.3 percent) shooting from the field.

The Mastodons were able to jump out to a quick 13-3 lead, an aspect of their game that was missing in the losses at Arkansas and Illinois State.

“It had to be a toughness in an attack game,” Coffman said. “At Illinois State, we didn’t come out with the aggressiveness; we weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be in the Arkansas game. Tough games where you’re not favored, you’re the underdog. We started the game down 29-2 to start those two combined games.

“We need to be able to start with attacking. That was impressive. I knew the hype of the game would drive them. I told them, ‘Let the hype of the game, the energy, the environment, let the wave of the crowd drive the toughness and the attack mentality.’ ”

The win over the Hoosiers provided an increase in team confidence and will add to the bankable experiences Coffman will be able to pull from later in the season.

“What I like is the season is a bunch of small highlight and lowlight clips that you can reference,” Coffman said. “In a timeout, you can reference success and failure, to be able to sit in a timeout or in our locker room, to be able to reference the punches we got against Indiana. … To be able to reference that and win a game on the defensive end. That’s special.

“Our program has had a lot of success on scoring the basketball.

“That’s where we’ve gained our notoriety, that’s where we’re efficient. We always pride ourselves on being able to get those ­punches, defensive stops late in the game.”

