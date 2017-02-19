IPFW unable to solve Jackrabbits' Daum

As IPFW basketball fans filed out of the Gates Center for the final time this season Saturday night, many were shaking their heads and muttering things like, “That was insane” or “That guy was unreal.”

Sadly for the Mastodons, they were talking about a guy from South Dakota State – Mike Daum, who torched IPFW with 51 points to lead the Jackrabbits to a 97-89 victory.

Daum, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, lit up the Mastodons from inside and out, making 14 of 29 from the field, 7 of 18 3-pointers, and most notably 16 of 17 free throws. He also grabbed 15 rebounds, all at the defensive end.

His 51 points were the most scored in a Division I game this season and the third most in Summit League history. The 51 also were a career high for Daum, surpassing the 42 he scored at home on Jan. 21 … against IPFW. That’s 93 points in two games.

“He’s been our nightmare this year,” coach Jon Coffman said.

In the first meeting, a 77-67 South Dakota State victory, IPFW double-teamed Daum whenever he got inside 15 feet of the basket, so he went outside and hit 10-of-15 3-pointers.

In Saturday’s rematch, Coffman opted to have his two post players, senior Brent Calhoun and junior Xzavier Taylor take turns on Daum, and he had his way with a combination of post moves, drives to the basket, which often resulted in trips to the free throw line, and deep 3-pointers.

“We threw a lot of stuff at him, a ton of stuff at him,” Coffman said. “At the end of the day, you’ve got to be able to have great closeouts on him. That’s where he really differentiated himself. And then we’ve got to be better in the gaps. He throws himself into you and we’ve got to be able to step up and take a charge in those situations.

“But he’s a really good player. I don’t have a solution now, but if we face him in the (Summit League) tournament we’ll have some different strategies, we’ll throw some different stuff at him. He’s a really good player. He beat us tonight.”

Jon Konchar, who joined junior Bryson Scott in leading the Mastodons with 22 points each, also took a shot at guarding Daum late.

“When he can make shots, he’s unstoppable, honestly,” Konchar said. “He’s one heck of a player. When he gets going he can just rack up the points. He’s just a high-IQ player.”

Still, IPFW (18-10, 7-7 in the Summit League) had opportunities to send seniors Calhoun, Mo Evans, DeAngelo Stewart and Trevor Osborn out with the 84th victory in their four seasons and into the final week of the regular season with a three-game winning streak.

It was back-to-back 3-pointers from Skyler Flatten and two free throws from Chris Howell that gave South Dakota State its biggest lead, 88-80 with 6:31 left to play.

But IPFW went on a 9-2 run and had Evans at the line with a chance to tie the game at 90-90 with 1:58 to go. Evans, who finished with 20 points, hit 1-of-2 free throws to cut the lead to 90-89.

The Mastodons got no closer, though, as Daum hit four free throws and Flatten scooped up a turnover by Evans and took it the rest of the way for a layup and a 94-89 lead with 42 seconds to go.

IPFW missed three 3 in the final minute.

“We just didn’t make plays when we needed to,” Konchar said.