IPFW vs Austin Peay

Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
John Konchar, of IPFW, goes up for two in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum against Austin Peay.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Xzavier Taylor, of IPFW, fights through the defense of Austin Peay's Kenny Jones and Dre'Kalo Clayton in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
IPFW's Bryson Scott brings the ball down the court with Austin Peay's Kenny Jones keeping a close defense in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
Racine Talla, of IPFW, goes up and over Austin Peay's Assane Diop in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
IPFW's Mo Evans looks around the defense of Autin Peay's John Murry in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
IPFW's Bryson Scott keeps an eye on the basket as Austin Peay's Josh Robinson tries to block his shot in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.
Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
IPFW's Charles Ruise Jr., goes up for two with Austin Peay's Jared Savage and John Murry looking on in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.