IPFW vs Austin Peay



Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette

John Konchar, of IPFW, goes up for two in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum against Austin Peay.



Xzavier Taylor, of IPFW, fights through the defense of Austin Peay's Kenny Jones and Dre'Kalo Clayton in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's Bryson Scott brings the ball down the court with Austin Peay's Kenny Jones keeping a close defense in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.



Racine Talla, of IPFW, goes up and over Austin Peay's Assane Diop in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's Mo Evans looks around the defense of Autin Peay's John Murry in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's Bryson Scott keeps an eye on the basket as Austin Peay's Josh Robinson tries to block his shot in the first half of Saturday's game at Memorial Coliseum.