IPFW vs Indiana University

IPFW cheerleaders urge on their team to a win over Indiana University Tuesday night at the Memorial Coliseum.



Indiana fans fill the rotunda at Memorial Coliseum waiting for entrance into Tuesday night’s basketball game between the Hoosiers and IPFW.



IPFW's Kason Harrell takes a breather as teammate DeAngelo Stewart brings the ball down the court in overtime against Indiana University at the Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's DeAngelo Stewart is congratulated for scoring in overtime during Tuesday's Mens basketball game against Indiana University at the Coliseum.



About 90 percent of the sold-out crowd at the Coliseum were Indiana fans.



IPFW's John Konchar keeps control of the ball as he tries to get around Indiana's Zach McRoberts in the first half of Tuesday's Mens Basketball at the Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's coach Jon Coffman talks to his players during a timeout in overtime during Tuesday night's game against Indiana University at the Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's Bryson Scott keeps his eye on Indiana's Juwan Morgan as he brings the ball down the court in the first half of Tuesday's Mens Basketball at the Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's Mo Evans drives the ball against Indiana's Zach McRoberts in the second half of Tuesday's Mens Basketball at the Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's Mo Evans and Indiana's James Blackmon, Jr., look to the referee for the call after going to the floor for control of the ball in the second half of Tuesday's Mens Basketball at the Memorial Coliseum.



Indiana and IPFW fans fill the stairs and main hall at the Memorial Coliseum waiting for entrance into Tuesday night's Mens Basketball game between IPFW and Indiana University.



Robert Johnson, of Indiana, goes up for two in the first half of Tuesday's Mens Basketball at the Memorial Coliseum against IPFW.



IPFW's Jon Coffman watches as his players go to overtime during Tuesday night's game against Indiana University at the Memorial Coliseum.



Indiana's Josh Newkirk tries to work his way under the basket with IPFW's Mo Evans blocking him in the first half of Tuesday's Mens Basketball at the Memorial Coliseum.



Bryson Scott, of IPFW, drives the ball down the court in overtiime against Indiana University at the Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW’s John Konchar drives against Indiana’s Curtis Jones in the first half Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's Kason Harrell goes up for two with Indiana's Robert Johnson trying to block the shot in the first half of Tuesday's Mens Basketball at the Memorial Coliseum.



Indiana's Thomas Bryant and IPFW's Brent Calhoun go up for the tip off at the start of Tuesday night's game at the Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's Brent Calhoun goes up to block Indiana's Thomas Bryant's shot in in the second half of Tuesday's Mens Basketball at the Memorial Coliseum.



Indiana and IPFW fans fill the rotunda at the Memorial Coliseum waiting for entrance into Tuesday night's Mens Basketball game between IPFW and Indiana University.