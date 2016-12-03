IPFW vs Miami of Ohio, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Mo Evans of IPFW attempts a three-pointer over Michael Weathers of Miami, 1st half, Saturday.



John Konchar of IPFW hits a three-pointer against Miami, 1st half, Saturday.



Brent Calhoun IPFW shoots over Darius Harper of Miami, 1st half, Saturday.



John Konchar of IPFW splits the Miami defenders for a basket, 1st half, Saturday.



Charles Ruise of IPFW attempts a running shot over Marcus Weathers of Miami, 1st half, Saturday.



Bryson Scott of IPFW is hit on the head by Michael Weathers of Miami as he drives the baseline, 1st half, Saturday.



John Konchar of IPFW drives on Rod Mills of Miami, 1st half, Saturday.



Brent Calhoun of IPFW blocks a shot from Michael Weathers of Miami, 1st half, Saturday.