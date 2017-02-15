 Skip to main content

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Bryson Scott, of IPFW, scrambles with North Dakota's Carlin Dupree for possession of the ball the first half of Wednesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    IPFW's Mo Evans uses Xzavier Taylor's block of North Dakota's Khy Kabellis to drive the ball closer to the basket the first half of Wednesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Kason Harrell, of IPFW, goes up to the basket the first half of Wednesday's game against North Dakota State at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    IPFW's Deangelo Stewart goes up to the basket with North Dakota's Tyson Ward looking to block the shot the first half of Wednesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    IPFW's Xzavier Taylor goes up to the basket with North Dakota's Carlin Dupree trying to block the shot in the first half of Wednesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.

  • Michelle Davies | The Journal Gazette
    Mo Evans, of IPFW, looks around the defense of North Dakota's Khy Kabellis the first half of Wednesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.
February 15, 2017 8:42 PM

IPFW vs North Dakota State

