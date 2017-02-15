IPFW vs North Dakota State



Bryson Scott, of IPFW, scrambles with North Dakota's Carlin Dupree for possession of the ball the first half of Wednesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's Mo Evans uses Xzavier Taylor's block of North Dakota's Khy Kabellis to drive the ball closer to the basket the first half of Wednesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.



Kason Harrell, of IPFW, goes up to the basket the first half of Wednesday's game against North Dakota State at the Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's Deangelo Stewart goes up to the basket with North Dakota's Tyson Ward looking to block the shot the first half of Wednesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.



IPFW's Xzavier Taylor goes up to the basket with North Dakota's Carlin Dupree trying to block the shot in the first half of Wednesday's game at the Memorial Coliseum.