IPFW wins high-scoring shootout with Austin Peay, 103-99

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Bryson Scott and Kason Harrell each scored 21 points and Indiana-Purdue-Fort Wayne held off Austin Peay in a wild second half, 103-99 on Wednesday night.

The teams combined to score 118 points over the final 20 minutes of play and it's the second straight 100-point game for Fort Wayne, which scored 107 in a win over NAIA Siena Heights on Monday.

Five Mastodons scored in double figures and Fort Wayne (6-2) hit 11 three-pointers. All five starters scored in double figures, including John Konchar, who added 17 points. Overall the Mastodons were 38 of 67 from the field (56.7 percent), including 11 of 25 from beyond the arc and 16 of 25 from the free-throw line.

Josh Robinson scored a season-high 33 points to lead Austin Peay (4-3), with John Murry adding 25. The Governors shot 54 percent from the field (34 of 63), including 13 of 31 from distance.