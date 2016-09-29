It's time to think hoops, tough road ahead

The IPFW men’s basketball team is looking to continue to improve on the success it has seen in recent years.

The Mastodons begin official practices Friday, 42 days out from their first official game at Arkansas on Nov. 11.

Here are some quick information about this year’s team:

5 facts

1. The Mastodons reached a postseason tournament for the third time in three years after an National Invitation Tournament appearance, resulting in a first-round loss to San Diego State.

2. The school announced in June an upgrade and extension through 2021 of coach Jon Coffman’s contract.

3. IPFW finished No. 20 in the final CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25.

4. Last year’s team finished 24-10 overall, the second-most wins in a season and the sixth 20-win season in program history.

5. The team excelled academically as well, earning the NCAA Division I Public Recognition Award for its Academic Progress Rate for the first time.

4 games of interest

1. Nov. 22 vs. Indiana University: The Mastodons will play the second of its three-game contract with the Hoosiers, this time at Memorial Coliseum. Next year, the series will skip a year and will conclude in 2018 at Assembly Hall.

2. Nov. 22 at Notre Dame: The match-up with the Irish is the fifth between the schools.

3. Nov. 11 at Arkansas: The season-opener is the first of three games against Power Five conference teams. It will be the first time the teams meet.

4. Jan. 19 at North Dakota State: The Mastodons will be traveling to Fargo, North Dakota, for their first rematch against the team that knocked them out of the Summit League Tournament semifinals by a point (69-68).

3 key players

1. Mo Evans, Sr., G: The 6-foot-1 guard only appeared in 18 games last season after being declared academically ineligible for the second semester. In those 18 games, though, he averaged 16.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

2. Bryson Scott, R-Jr., G: The 6-1 Northrop graduate and Purdue transfer is eligible as a redshirt junior after sitting out last season. He played in 32 games as a freshman with the Boilermakers and 25 as a sophomore before transferring.

3. John Konchar, R-So., G: The 6-5 West Chicago native averaged 13 points and 9.2 rebounds over 34 games last season, averaging 58.4 percent from the field and 43.9 percent from 3-point range. He also lead the team in steals (71).

2 pointsof concern

1. Holes to fill: The graduation of three seniors – guard Max Landis, forward Joe Reed and guard Michael Calder – will require the returning core group to step up and the newcomers to fill in remaining holes. Landis played the most minutes last year (1,228), Reed was No. 3 (994) and Calder No. 4 (882). Andrew Poulter, who appeared in 12 games as a senior, also graduated.

2. Focusing on the present: One of the biggest things Coffman stressed to his team the past two years is focusing on the task at hand.

“Don’t look too far ahead, don’t look too far back and just focus on the day,” he said in an interview in June. It’s a new year and a new team that can’t focus on past successes – just focus on what officially starts Friday at practice.

1 major issue

1. Once again, the Mastodons face a difficult schedule, one that Coffman described as “our most difficult schedule during my Fort Wayne tenure,” when the schedule was released Sept. 1. There’s no long road trip to California and Utah like last year, but the inclusion of Indiana and Notre Dame will present a formidable challenge.

