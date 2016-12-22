Mastodon making most of increased minutes

IPFW at Detroit Mercy When: 7 p.m. today Webcast: ESPN3 Radio: 1380 AM

IPFW men’s basketball player Kason Harrell took a chance as a freshman by not redshirting.

Now, with a year of experience as a member of the program, Harrell has emerged as a stellar sophomore and starter for the Mastodons.

“You typically get what you deserve out of life,” IPFW coach Jon Coffman said. “If you pour into it, if you invest in it, if you have a passion toward it, it’s going to work out for you. Not saying there won’t be some hiccups.

“Kason didn’t want to redshirt last year, he wanted to battle through it, didn’t get a lot of burn. He had unbelievable resolve. He comes from a great family background that just keeps telling him, ‘Keep pushing, keep pushing, keep pushing.’ His teammates support him, and now he’s playing at a high level.”

Harrell, a 6-foot-2, 192-pound guard, is averaging 10.8 points through the team’s first 12 games, of which he started nine. He’s hitting 50 percent from the floor and 46.7 percent from 3-point range.

“My first year was more of a learning experience,” Harrell said. “I was coming off playing almost every minute in high school and being depended on to score a lot coming in and not even sure if I was going to get in every game.”

Coming out of Hempfield High School in Pittsburgh, Harrell averaged 25.2 points as a senior and finished with a career total of 1,905.

As a freshman with the Mastodons, he played in 16 games, averaging 2.5 points in 4.5 minutes per game.

“I just had to learn how to be patient,” said Harrell, who had 17 points in the Mastodons’ second road win of the season, a 93-74 victory over Stetson in DeLand, Florida.

IPFW (9-3) has the chance to improve to 10 wins heading into conference play for the second consecutive year with today’s game at Detroit Mercy.

The Titans (2-9) are coming off an 85-79 win over Western Kentucky on Saturday.

