Mastodons avoid letdown at Coliseum

The question was: Would IPFW have a letdown against a winless team fresh off Tuesday’s upset of No. 3 Indiana?

The answer? Not even close.

The Mastodons found success inside, pulling away in the first half’s latter ­stages to hand Mississippi Valley State a 79-54 defeat Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

“Tonight was a great growing experience for our group,” IPFW coach Jon Coffman said. “I was really impressed with (MVSU’s) ability to compete, to play with high energy, to try to make the game ugly. They throw you into constant traps, and they make you play very fundamental.

“You can’t simulate what they do. They look unorganized, but there’s a lot of organization. It’s organized chaos what they’re creating.”

That said, it did take some time for IPFW (4-2) to find its rhythm. In fact, a 5-of-13 shooting stretch to open the game, including 1-of-9 from 3-point range, allowed the visiting Delta Devils (0-7) to take a 15-14 lead with 11:47 remaining in the half.

From there, a 12-2 Mastodon run over the next 5:21 staked the hosts to a 26-17 edge, and they never looked back.

“Early on, I think maybe we were a little rushed,” Coffman said. “We hadn’t attacked the paint. We like to always attack the paint first.

“I think our guys just got more comfortable with the flow of the game we were trying to play.”

And it was the interior play of John Konchar – namely, his ability to drive the basketball into the post – that got things going.

“Our coach always tells us to attack,” Konchar said. “I just tried attacking, getting into the middle and kicking out, to just play basketball.”

That’s to say nothing of the energy lift provided by Bryson Scott.

The 6-1 redshirt junior from Northrop reprised his role in Tuesday’s upset of the Hoosiers, playing stifling defense and outhustling defenders down the court for open looks at the basket.

“I just tried to make hustle plays, to follow the details,” Scott said. “We just started clicking. We wanted to come out strong, and I think we did.”

The effort didn’t stop, even after the Mastodons took control. Scott’s personal eight-point run on successive possessions, put Fort Wayne up 63-34 with just over 9:00 remaining.

Scott worked his way into position for a wide-open 3-pointer, then picked off a Delta Devil pass and traversed the length of the court for an easy layup.

As the recipient of some crisp passing, another open look from the outside and another triple capped his scoring burst.

Scott paced the Mastodons with 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting and nine rebounds, while Konchar and Mo Evans also finished in double figures with 13.

Evans added a team-high six assists.