Mastodons come up short against Irish

SOUTH BEND – The IPFW men’s basketball team couldn’t pull off another Mastodon Miracle.

Two weeks after upsetting then-No. 3 Indiana in overtime at the Coliseum, IPFW fell 87-72 to No. 23 Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion on Tuesday.

The Irish (9-0) are off to their best start in coach Mike Brey’s 17 seasons – and the school’s best since opening 12-0 in 1973.

The Mastodons (7-3) trailed 66-39 with 12:06 left in the game, but started coming back. With under 8 minutes remaining, IPFW went on a 20-5 run to get within 81-72 with 2:49 left.

Mo Evans led the Mastodons with 25 points, John Konchar added 18 points and nine rebounds and Xzavier Taylor scored 10.

“You have to be able to play next-play mentality,” coach Jon Coffman said. “(Bryson Scott, 2 points) struggled a little bit. You have to be able to defend. We gave other guys some opportunities. He wasn’t the only one who didn’t play standard minutes.

“I was excited watching down the stretch where we had some guys who were involved in that run. Charles Ruise, Jordon King, he’s a really good player. I gave them a chance and they seized the opportunity and were part of the group that made a little bit of a run.”

In the waning minutes, the Irish went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line to secure the victory.

“I think we beat a good team tonight,” Brey said.

“I think they’ll win their league. I’m really pleased with how we defended, especially in the first half. I thought our defense was good against gifted offensive guys, especially gifted perimeter.

“They made a run in the second half. I thought we were poised and knew we weren’t going to get beat.”

In the first half, the Mastodons shot just 9 of 28 from the field and 1 of 10 from 3 with nine turnovers as the Irish led 39-23.

Notre Dame went on a 14-4 run to go up 21-10 with 10 minutes remaining in the half and extended it with two straight 3s from Matt Ryan and Steve Vasturia later on to make it 32-15 with 7:15 left.

The Irish were led by 21 points from Vasturia, 17 from Bonzie Colson, 14 from New Haven graduate V.J. Beachem and 12 from Matt Farrell.

areichel@jg.net