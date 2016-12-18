Mastodons face tough test on road today

IPFW at Stetson When: 1 p.m. today Where: J. Ollie Edmunds Center, DeLand, Fla. Radio: ESPN 1380 AM, 100.9 FM Webcast: ESPN3

After nearly a week off for finals, the IPFW men’s basketball team returns to the court today at Stetson in DeLand, Florida.

“We have to be road-tough,” coach Jon Coffman said, pointing out the Mastodons also play at Detroit Mercy on Thursday. “Tough trips, tough to win games on the road, and I’m looking forward to it. That’s something this program has done well in the past. We got a new roster this year, let’s see if we can step up and be road-tough again this season.”

The Mastodons (8-3) ended the semester on a good note with 98-58 rout of Austin Peay at Memorial Coliseum on Dec. 10.

In that win, redshirt senior center Brent Calhoun had a career-high 16 points. After 11 games, Calhoun is averaging 6.9 points per game and 5.8 rebounds.

“The stats, his play, all that stuff is phenomenal,” Coffman said. “But what I’m most proud of is that there’s not a player in this program that’s more all-in, not equal with Brent. All he cares about doing is winning the game. He doesn’t care about the stats, the minutes. All he cares about is winning the game.”

In the past two years, Calhoun has dropped about 60 pounds and has done the little things in order to improve.

He went from coming off the bench in 14 games as a redshirt freshmen to starting one and coming off the bench in 16 others his sophomore season to starting all 34 games last season, including the Mastodons’ Summit League regular season championship and NIT appearance.

He has started all 11 games this season.

“It’s because he’s invested so much in his five years with the program,” Coffman said. “He’s very, very good. He can really score the basketball right now, he’s playing with a lot of confidence and that’s because he’s poured in so much hard work over the last five years, particularly in the last two.

“He’s a guy, his teammates love him, he’s a great guy and I’m just happy for both those guys. it’s a great example for young people out there.”

Calhoun attributes much of his success to his teammates, coaching staff and the support structure.

“I think I’ve made great strides,” he said, “but I couldn’t have done it alone if it wasn’t for the coaching staff, the guys that are working us out, the guys who are willing to be up there at 1 or 2 o’ clock in the morning, rebounding so we can get shots up and stuff like that.

“We’re all in the gym working so it has to pay off some time. We stay together. That’s the main thing. We’re a really close team and we’re always around each other. We all have faith in each other. We see each other working so we know what each other are capable of so when we get on the court. We play really well together.”

areichel@jg.net