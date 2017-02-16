Mastodons finding groove

IPFW is clicking at the right time, upending league-leading North Dakota State 77-61 at Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday.

The win avenged a loss in Fargo, North Dakota, on Jan. 19.

“It boosts our confidence a lot,” IPFW center Brent Calhoun said. “Confidence has always been high, we weren’t clicking. Now we’re clicking at the right time, at the end of the season, which is what you want to do going into tournament play.

“You want to play your best basketball, you want everybody clicking, everybody on their top game and I feel like we’re there. We just have to continue it.”

The team’s mindset has shifted to focusing on the last two weeks of the season, a five-game stretch of which Wednesday’s win was the second.

“I like where we are,” coach Jon Coffman said. “I think some of the adversity has helped us to grow because things were sweet early in the year and things get a little tougher as you get into league play.

“I think our guys are really, really hungry coming down the stretch and I’m excited to keep playing.”

The Mastodons (18-9, 7-6 Summit League) got their first six points from Calhoun before the Bison (17-9, 9-4) went on a 12-1 run to go up 17-7 with 12:19 left in the half.

IPFW battled back and took the lead for good with 2:15 left in the first half amid a 13-0 run that left the Bison (17-9, 9-4) without a field goal for the final 4:27. NDSU shot 2 for 12 in the final 10 minutes of the half.

“We came out slow because we weren’t prepared to play,” Coffman said. “We got a little frustrated, we had some really good looks, moved the ball, had a bunch of good shots around the rim but just didn’t seem to go in.

“Brent Calhoun, early in the game when we were struggling to score, he just put us on his back and went basket, basket, basket. He’s playing at the highest level of his career. Four of his last five have been just stellar performances.”

North Dakota State got within 56-49 with 6:19 left after a 7-0 run, but Kason Harrell went on an 11-2 run with three 3-pointers and a long jumper to put the Mastodons back up 67-51.

“We wanted to focus on playing for 40 minutes,” Harrell said. “When we were in the Dakotas, we would play for 28 or 30 minutes. For us to get this win and play hard for 40 minutes was a key step for us.”

Calhoun led all scorers with a career-high tying 19 points, 12 of which came in the first half. John Konchar scored 15, Harrell 14, Mo Evans had 14 points and 11 assists and Bryson Scott scored 11.

A.J. Jacobson led the Bison with 18 points.

“We got lit up by Paul Miller at their place and Khy Kabellis. Our guys didn’t like that and we showed it (Wednesday),” Coffman said. “We held Paul Miller to 2 for 11 (6 points) and Khy Kabellis 2 for 9 (8 points).”

