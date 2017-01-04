Mastodons head out for 1st conference road test

IPFW at Omaha When: 8 p.m. today Where: Baxter Arena, Omaha, Neb. Radio: 1380 AM

The IPFW men’s basketball team takes to the road for the first time in Summit League play in tonight’s game against Omaha at Baxter Arena.

The Mastodons (11-4, 1-1 Summit League) are coming off a 102-91 win over Oral Roberts at the Gates Center on Saturday. It was a game where they corrected their mentality after the loss against Western Illinois, but there was still plenty of room for defensive improvement.

“I didn’t think we had a great defensive week last week,” IPFW coach Jon Coffman said. “Both teams shot high percentages. We have to continue to grow there, we’ve shown we can do it. It’s just about growing with our consistency.

“(Omaha is) scoring close to 100 points a game at home. You’re not secure playing Omaha with a 20-point lead at half. They can put up 60- to-65-point halves.”

The Mavericks (7-8, 0-2) opened league play on the road with losses at South Dakota on Thursday (86-68) and North Dakota State on Saturday (82-70).

In nonconference play, Omaha had wins over Iowa, UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Fullerton twice.

“The game is transition defense, transition defense, transition defense. Those are probably your top three keys,” Coffman said. “(The Mavericks) are very good on the offensive end, the box-outs are going to be critical. They gamble, get in passing lanes, throw some pressure at you. We have to take care of the ball. They they play one of the fastest tempos in the country.”

The Mavericks, who average just over 80 points, and are led by Tre’Shawn Thurman (13.5 points per game), Marcus Tyus (13.2 points), Zach Jackson (12.9 points) and Tra-Deon Hollins (11.1).

“Hollins, he was an all-league player for them, top 15 nationally in assists, (No. 5) in steals,” Coffman said. “They have a really talented two guard (Tyus) who red-shirted last year because of a torn ACL. They also put you in difficult spots with Tre’Shawn. He’s kind of a 3-4 man but they play him at the 5.”

The fast-paced game is one the Mastodons are used to playing, averaging 89.8 points to rank seventh in the country, but it doesn’t mean they like to play against a team that plays a similar style.

“I’d rather play someone low-scoring to make them speed up, but this is one where you need high-quality shots,” Coffman said. “It’s going to be key. I don’t want them getting any non-resistant shots up.

“As fast as we like to play, we want to slow them up and burn time on the shot clock. I don’t mind ... a lot of possessions, it’s a game that fits us.”

areichel@jg.net