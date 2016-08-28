Mastodons sweep Saturday matches

The IPFW women’s volleyball team swept a pair of matches Saturday at the IPFW Invitational at the Gates Center, rallying past Ball State 3-2 after beating Youngstown State 3-0.

The Mastodons (2-1) beat the rival Cardinals (0-3) 22-25, 22-25, 25-22, 28-26, 15-5.

Lauren Hoffman led IPFW with 15 kills, Somer Johnson had 14 and Natalie Seiler eight. Seiler also had eight blocks and four aces.

Ball State’s Sabrina Mangapora had 17 kills, one shy of her career high. She also had five digs and four blocks.

In the 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 win over Youngstown State, Hoffman and Natasha Medic each had 13 kills and six blocks, while Madison Jaqua had 38 assists and Olivia Hahn 19 digs.

During the first day of the tournament, IPFW lost to Murray State 3-1 on Friday.

– Journal Gazette