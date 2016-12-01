Mastodons win 1st on road

IPFW won its first road game of the season, a 103-99 victory at Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee, on Wednesday.

In the closing minute, Austin Peay was able to get within two possessions, with the final margin coming on a Josh Robinson 3-pointer as time expired.

Bryson Scott and Kason Harrell each scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting from the field to lead the Mastodons (6-2), John Konchar added 17 on 7-of-10 shooting, Mo Evans had 13 points and 11 assists and Brent Calhoun had 12 points.

Robinson had 33 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including five 3-pointers and 8 of 9 from the free-throw line to lead the Governors (4-3).

INDIANA TECH 97, MARYGROVE 74: At the Schaefer Center, the Warriors kept expanding on their 49-39 halftime lead and led by as much as 30 with 12 minutes remaining in the second half.

Miles Robinson scored 29 on 11-of-17 shooting, 7 of 10 from 3, to lead the Warriors (6-3, 3-1 Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference). Tanner Watkins added 20, Lavonte Davis 18, CJ Bussey 13 and Scott Schwieterman had 10 rebounds.

MANCHESTER 99, OLIVET 67: In North Manchester, the Spartans won their first of the season as Adrian Johnson led with 20 points. North Side graduate Chris Hill scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds.

HEIDELBERG 88, TRINE 87: In Tiffin, Ohio, Alex Arellano made a layup with 1.2 seconds remaining to lift the Student Princes (3-2).

Trine (3-3) was led by Will Dixon’s 21 points and Kyle Dodson had 20.

MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 84, GRACE 75: In Winona Lake, Deonte Cole and Jeremiah Roberts led the Cougars (9-1, 2-0 Crossroads League) with 19 points each. Erik Bowen scored 24 for the Lancers (8-3, 0-2).

INDIANA STATE 63, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 52: In Terre Haute, T.J. Bell scored 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting from the field, and the Sycamores pulled away in the second half. Northrop graduate Brenton Scott added 14 points for the Sycamores (3-4).

ILLINOIS STATE 77, IUPUI 63: In Normal, Illinois, Paris Lee scored 18 points with six assists as the Redbirds won their second straight.

Matt O’Leary scored 17 points, for his career-high sixth straight game in double figures and added seven rebounds for IUPUI (2-5).

Women

PURDUE 67, PITTSBURGH 61: In Pittsburgh, Ashley Morrissette scored a career-high 31 points on 12-of-17 shooting to give the Panthers (6-1) their first loss of the season and the Boilermakers (4-4) their second win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

KENT STATE 66, IPFW 55: In Kent, Ohio, the Flashes got out to a 24-6 lead after the first quarter, and the Mastodons couldn’t come back. Angola graduate Rachel Rinehart and Concordia graduate De’Jour Young each scored 12 for the Mastodons (1-6).

INDIANA TECH 130, MARYGROVE 52: At the Schaefer Center, the Warriors (8-1, 3-1 Wolverine Hoosier Athletic Conference) had six players in double figures led by Haley Cook’s 19 points. Kendall Knapke and Taylor Seiss each added 17 and Keanna Gary had 16.

TRINE 75, HEIDELBERG 43: In Angola, the Thunder (4-1) led 34-16 at halftime helped by a 16-6 second quarter. Brandi Dawson and Hayley Martin each scored 14 points to lead Trine, and Ashley Elliott added 11.

GRACE 63, MOUNT VERNON NAZARENE 55: In Winona Lake, Vironnica Drake led the Lancers (6-5, 1-1 Crossroads League) with 19 points, and Haley Richardson and Kelsie Peterson each added 13.

HUNTINGTON 62, BETHEL 52: In Mishawaka, Miranda Palmer led the Foresters (7-2, 2-0 Crossroads League) with 21 points, while Allyson Trout added 16.

MARIAN 72, SAINT FRANCIS 57: In Indianapolis, Kara Gerka scored 19 points for the Cougars (3-6, 1-1 Crossroads League) as the only player in double-digit scoring for Saint Francis.