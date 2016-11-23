Miami rallies to get bowl eligible

OXFORD, Ohio – Gus Ragland threw for 380 yards and three touchdowns, including a 27-yarder to Sam Shisso in the fourth quarter, to lift Miami (Ohio) past Ball State for a 21-20 win that makes the RedHawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2010.

Miami became the first team in college football to finish a regular season 6-6 after losing its first six games.

Trailing by six with 5:04 to play, Shisso hauled in Ragland’s pass at the 15, turned and squeezed through three defenders to reach the end zone. Nick Dowd’s extra point put the RedHawks on top for good.

Ragland completed 26 of his 35 passes, twice finding Rokeem Williams for touchdown. Williams finished with 145 yards on six catches.

Ball State (4-8, 1-7 Mid-American Conference) got a rushing touchdown from quarterback Riley Neal, who earlier threw a 25-yard TD pass to KeVonn Mabon. Morgan Hagee kicked two field goals.