NAIA final: Shootout showdown

Saint Francis vs. Baker (Kan.) What: NAIA championship When: 6 p.m. today Where: Municipal Stadium, Daytona Beach, Fla. Radio: 106.3 FM Online: www.espn3.com

Second-ranked Baker found itself trailing No. 9 Eastern Oregon by 17 points in the NAIA semifinals two weeks ago. But with the Wildcats’ offensive capabilities, a comeback was just a few big plays away.

The biggest came with 38 seconds remaining when All-American quarterback Logan Brettell completed a 77-yard bomb to Clarence Clark to lift Baker (14-0) to a 45-41 win and a berth in the championship game against No. 4 Saint Francis (12-1) at 6 p.m. today at Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“It wasn’t anything pretty, but it was just run and go get it,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said of the game-winner. “We have quite a few of those ourselves, and you have two teams who have that big-play threat. You sure can’t unbuckle your pants; you better keep strapped up and ready to go because they can score at any time.”

Baker scored 21 points in the final 5:35 after trailing 41-24 to advance to its first title game since 1986. Baker outgained Eastern Oregon, which had shut out 2015 national champion Marian on the road 17-0 the week before, 532-399.

Brettell, who threw for 406 yards, is the ring-leader for the spread offense. The junior has thrown for 4,810 yards and 51 touchdowns. He was recently named a first-team NAIA All-American and Friday was named the NAIA Player of the Year.

“They are very talented,” Saint Francis co-defensive coordinator Joey Didier said. “At this point of the season, whoever you are going to play at the end of the season is going to be talented. They have a quarterback who is a very good athlete. He gets the ball out quickly, and he makes sound decisions.”

Clark, who had 217 yards receiving in the NAIA semifinals, is one of two 1,000-yard receivers with 1,040. Quanzee Johnson has 1,062. Damon Nolan caught three touchdown passes in the semifinals and has 898 yards this year.

Running back Cornell Brown has rushed for 1,315 yards and caught 82 passes for 790. He has scored 30 touchdowns.

“We have a great game plan in order,” Cougars linebacker Spencer Cowherd said. “We are going to do some different things schematically to give them different looks and confuse the quarterback a little bit, and we want to get after him. But we are not going to change too much from what has gotten us here. We are going to play our game, and it will take care of itself.”

Baker leads the nation in passing yards (5,169) and is No. 3 in points per game (49.9).

“Defensively we just have to go out there and execute and do our job,” senior defensive end Lucas Sparks said. “We have to go and tackle, that’s going to be a big thing. They are pretty elusive and a big-play offense. We have to be able to stop the big play. Overall, we just have to go out there and do our job. We don’t have to play like Superman or anything like that.”

Saint Francis is no slouch at scoring points, either. The Cougars are averaging 43.5 points per game, No. 7 in the nation. Quarterback Nick Ferrer has thrown for 3,801 yards and 48 touchdowns, 22 of them to receiver Seth Coate, a first-team All-American. Coate also has 74 catches for 1,513 yards.

But the Cougars can also run the ball, led by Justin Green’s 1,227 yards and 11 touchdowns. Aaron Harris (515, 11 TDs) and P.J. Dean (424, 4 TDs) are viable options as well.

“It is basically up to us to go out there and play our game and do what we do best,” receiver Montay McDowell said.

The two teams do have history, just not a lot of it. The Cougars beat the Wildcats 22-17 in an NAIA opener in 2012.

“We have to look at ourselves, see what we do best and use what we do best in the matchups where we think we have a little bit of an advantage,” Didier said.

