New coach getting started at IPFW

The IPFW women’s basketball team was able to take the court for the first time Sunday, 40 days before the season opener against Belmont on Nov. 11.

“We have a lot of chemistry off the court and that’s definitely going to contribute to good things on the court,” senior Rachel Rinehart said Monday of the team’s offseason workouts. “We’re really excited to have the season start and show people what we’ve been working on.

“We’ve done a lot of work in the weight room and conditioning and a lot of fundamentals this summer, and we’re really excited to put that all together for a full practice with all of us together out there.”

Niecee Nelson, a former assistant with the Mastodons in 2004-05, took over the program in April after 11 years on the coaching staff at San Diego. She helped the Toreros reach the third round of the WNIT last season that included a win over IUPUI in Indianapolis.

“In the conference I was in, the West Coast Conference, we always went back and forth in the Summit League trying to vie for the strongest mid-major conference in the country,” she said. “I got first-hand knowledge of the speed of the game over here and what we’re up against. I know a lot about the top three or four teams.

“We need to tighten up our defense. We have all the speed in the world. Once we get all our defensive principles in there, and we’re able to switch things up game to game, we also need to focus on making shots and focusing on attacking the basket for high-percentage shots.”

Defense is a high priority for the team this year, according to Nelson.

“I’ve talked a lot about shifting the culture as far as us being a really strong defensive team,” Nelson said.

“Of course, (Sunday), our first practice was a big defensive practice. We took a couple hours to go over what our transition defense looks like and then major team defensive transition principles. In the second practice, we put in our transition offense and we’ll keep building on that.”

Off the court, Nelson said she has focused on shifting the culture.

“When you talk about building strong character, we did some character-building exercise … and worked about how each other’s energy affects each other’s energy in the room and then we did leadership, and so we’re reading a book all together as a team and taking each part of the leadership process and giving them leadership skills both on the court and off the court.”

Nelson said she is pleased at the players buying in, ever since April when she accepted the position.

“I’m so proud of the commitment that they’ve made on and off the court,” she said. “We’ve been out in the community; they made an effort in the classroom and they’re taking pride in their academics.

“The ability to come in with a new staff and really buy in, I’m just proud every single day of the progress that they’re making.”

