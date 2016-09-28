Nicodemus finds new role on team

Saint Francis vs. Marian When: Noon Saturday Where: Bishop D’Arcy Stadium Radio: 106.3 FM

After missing all of last season with an injury, Saint Francis’ Jason Nicodemus returned this year with a new, aggressive attitude. But he also came back to a loaded offensive backfield.

So the senior is making a difference for the Cougars (4-0) at a different position, moving from tailback to wingback.

“I am out running routes half the time, and I am blocking linebackers,” Nicodemus said Tuesday after practice. “It is certainly different than what I had learned in high school (at Churubusco), where I played fullback in a Wing-T, and that’s getting the ball 30 times. I never had to block all that much in high school. Here, blocking is a huge part of what we do. I learned that coming in as a tailback, and that’s what I am doing a lot of plays. I am taking pride in blocking and doing my part.”

In 2013, Nicodemus led the team in rushing with 497 yards and became the program’s first true freshman to rush for over 100 yards in two separate games since Michael Ledo in 2002. He took over the starting role when Garrett Harvey went down with an ACL injury midway through the season.

He expected to have a big role with the Cougars in 2015 but suffered a torn Achilles tendon during the second week of two-a-days and missed the season. It was his first career injury that caused him to miss games.

“It had been a while since I put on the pads,” Nicodemus said of getting back. “But it recharged me for this year.

“It changed my perspective; I never had to sit out. I focused more on getting mental reps … it helped me learn it even better. So when I came back physically, I was ready to jump back into it. Before, I might have done my initial assignment and kind of taken it easy. Now I am just so excited to be back, and I work harder and try to get downfield and make every play that I can.”

No. 2 Saint Francis, which hosts top-ranked and defending NAIA national champion Marian on Saturday, has a stable of talented running backs this year with Justin Green, Aaron Harris and P.J. Dean, so Nicodemus’ return meant a move to a position much like a tight end/running back hybrid, with more pass-catching and blocking responsibilities.

The 5-foot-9, 204-pounder has seven catches for 77 yards this season, including three catches for 47 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 63-7 win over Lindenwood-Belleville.

“We know he is a very good running back,” Saint Francis running backs coach Doug Coate said. “We just had more people that could play that position and less people who can play the position he is at now.

“We know one thing this year is when he runs the ball, he runs angry. He plows people over, and for some reason, it gets the rest of the team fired up. We also know that getting him the ball is a good thing. He is a little hungrier and has a little pep in his step. He is playing angry, and we kind of like that. He had a long face last year, and it was pretty tough on him. He saw his teammates on the field last year … and that’s no fun.”

gjones@jg.net