No. 1 Marian at No. 2 Saint Francis

When: Noon Saturday

Where: Bishop D’Arcy Stadium

Last week: Marian 70, Missouri Baptist 10; Saint Francis 63, Lindenwood-Belleville 7

Last year: Saint Francis 45, Marian 42 (regular season); Marian 45, Saint Francis 14 (NAIA semifinals)

Series: Saint Francis leads 6-5

Radio: 106.3 FM

Outlook: The two teams are playing for the inaugural Franciscan Bowl trophy. … The Knights have a 13-game winning streak, dating back to last year’s 45-42 home loss against Saint Francis. The Cougars have won four straight, and their last loss was at home to Marian 45-42 in the NAIA semifinals. … Marian ranks fifth in the nation with 52.3 points per game, while Saint Francis is sixth at 48. The Knights are second defensively in the NAIA, giving up 10.8 points and the Cougars are third at 11.8. … Marian freshman quarterback Lucas Johnston is fifth nationally in passing yards per game at 306.5. Saint Francis junior quarterback Nick Ferrer is sixth in passing yards per game, 305.8. Ferrer has thrown 15 touchdown passes, and Johnston has 14. … Marian junior receiver Krishawn Hogan is second in the nation with 149 receiving yards per game. … Saint Francis senior defensive end Lucas Sparks is first nationally in sacks per game with 1.8. Marian senior defensive tackle Dillon Dittemore is third in the NAIA with 1.6 per game.

– Greg Jones, The Journal Gazette

