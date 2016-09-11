No letting up as Cougars cruise

This time, there were no nervous moments, there was no doubt about the outcome, and Saint Francis’ football team dominated both offensively and defensively.

Nick Ferrer completed 22 of 33 passes for 295 yards with five touchdowns and one interception, leading the Cougars to a 37-6 victory Saturday over Taylor, the geographic rival that had almost completed a remarkable comeback in the 2015 meeting.

The Cougars (3-0) got their 100th victory at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium in 19 seasons. They have now won 14 of their 16 games against Taylor (1-2), including 8 of 9 in Fort Wayne.

But this victory – in which Saint Francis racked up 482 yards of offense to Taylor’s 227 – was nothing like the 48-42 nail-biter in which Taylor scored 35 unanswered points but came up short in Upland.

“Obviously, we knew what happened last year when we took the (first team) out and were up (41) and they came back. Coach Steve (Wilt) talked about, ‘What did we learn?’ Well, we learned that they’re never out of it and they’re high-character guys, so keep playing,” Ferrer said.

“Our whole mentality the whole game was to keep our foot on the pedal and just keep going offensively. And defensively, they did an amazing job, especially with the goal-line stand there late in the game.”

The Cougars are ranked fourth in the NAIA preseason poll – behind national-champion Marian, Southern Oregon and Morningside – and the first regular-season poll comes out Monday.

The voters must consider a Saint Francis team that has outscored its opponents, including Trinity International and Olivet Nazarene, 129-40 on the heels of losing to Marian in the semifinals last year.

Saint Francis’ multi-faceted offense included Eastside graduate P.J. Dean rushing 13 times for 112 yards, Montay McDowell catching six passes for 62 yards, Snider-product Akeim Kelsaw catching five passes for 55 yards and a touchdown, Rocky James catching four for 88 yards and a touchdown and Carroll’s Eric Dunten blocking a punt and intercepting a pass.

“Taylor is a good football team and they wanted to control the ball, but our defense didn’t allow that to happen,” Cougars head coach Kevin Donley said.

“We made some big plays on offense. I thought Nick had a good game. We had two touchdowns on fourth progressions and that just doesn’t happen. He just stood in the pocket and I give our offensive line a great deal of credit. They protected Nick and he was able to make those throws,” Donley added.

Dunten’s early block set up a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ferrer to Kelsaw. Dunten’s interception preceded an 11-yard Ferrer touchdown pass to Homestead-graduate Seth Coate at the right pylon to make it 14-0. A 26-yard Ryan Nix field goal was set up by a 68-yard catch by James on a play-action pass from Ferrer, a junior, who had 118 passing yards in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Ferrer, who has thrown for at least two touchdowns in 14 straight games, connected with Coate on an 18-yard scoring pass at the left pylon. Finally, Taylor answered with a 12-yard touchdown pass from Everett Pollard to Daniel Boy, though a missed extra point left Saint Francis with a 24-6 lead with 2:30 left in the quarter.

“We did a really good job,” Ferrer said. “Especially in the passing game, the offensive line did a great job, and the receivers, too. The fourth, fifth, third progression, they were able to get open. So even if the first, second or third were covered up, then we had (others) because guys weren’t giving up on their routes and were running hard and I was getting time to deliver the football.”

With Ferrer’s 21- and 11-yard touchdown passes to Zach Gegner and James, respectively, the lead was up to 37-6 with 6:37 left in the third quarter.

Pollard completed 13 of 28 passes for 103 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Tim Barrett rushed 21 times for 98 yards.

Saint Francis is off until Sept. 24, when it plays host to Lindenwood-Belleville on Homecoming Day.

