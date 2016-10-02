Pressure on Ferrer led to errors

The Saint Francis football team hadn’t seen a pass rush like the one the top-ranked Marian Knights trotted out Saturday afternoon. And the Cougars’ inability to deal with that pressure, coach Kevin Donley said, “was the difference in the ballgame.”

“We didn’t handle the pressure in the second half, and that was the difference,” said Donley, whose second-ranked Cougars lost 35-21 to Marian, which scored all 21 of the second half’s points after trailing for the first time this season. “They brought some different blitz schemes in the second half that we didn’t see in the first, so that was the difference in the ballgame.”

This isn’t to imply the Marian pass rush wasn’t good in the first half, when it sacked quarterback Nick Ferrer five times, but in the second half it forced Ferrer into uncharacteristic mistakes that resulted in four interceptions and one sack.

Ferrer completed 20 of 37 passes for 255 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions, after coming into the game with 15 touchdown passes, only three interceptions and two sacks. Ferrer is only the second Saint Francis player ever to throw five interceptions in a game; Jeremy Hibbeln did so in a 20-14 victory over Tiffin in 2001.

“They’re a good defense. They’re going to bring pressure. We knew that going in,” said Ferrer, whose Cougars beat Marian 45-42 in the 2015 regular season but lost to the Knights 45-14 in the NAIA semifinals. “A couple of those turnovers are off pressure situations, but still we have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and that’s on me. That’s my responsibility. That’s where we need to get better and I take the blame for that.”

Defensive end Dillon Dittemore had 21/2 sacks for Marian (5-0), while end Bradley Mullings and outside linebacker Bryan Goodin both had 11/2. The Knights also had nine tackles for losses, including 31/2 by Mullings and 21/2 by Dittemore, as Saint Francis (4-1) mustered only 22 rushing yards.

“Our defensive coordinator (Brock Caraboa) is very good at making sure we know where the protections are,” Dittemore said. “I don’t think it’s necessarily individuals. He’s putting us in the right places at the right time and getting us in the backfield when we need to be.”

Marian has 23 sacks this season, led by Dittemore’s 91/2.

The Knights came into the game with only two interceptions, before Goodin, Eric Price, Jeremy Shupperd, Darius Goodman and JaRon Clark had picks Saturday.

“We prepare for every team the same every week. You never know what your production is going to be at the end of the game. Just give it your all. That’s what I do every game and the production will show itself,” Dittemore said, adding he’s confident these teams will meet again in the postseason.

If that happens, the Saint Francis offensive line – atop the depth chart are Alex Woods, Connor Holcomb, Brian Gegner, Zach Minardo and Keegan Bruner – will have to do better.

“We had trouble getting the ball vertically and they got this win,” Donley said of the six-man Marian pressure. “You’ve got to block and it you’ve got to get the ball out fast, and we didn’t get the ball out fast enough.”

As for Saint Francis’ defense, it was paced by linebacker Spencer Cowherd, who had seven solo tackles and five assists. Defensive lineman Eric Hemmelgarn had 31/2 tackles for losses.

