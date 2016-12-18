Purdue women extend winning streak to 6

The Purdue women won their sixth straight game, a 77-50 win over Eastern Michigan on Saturday in West Lafayette.

Bridget Perry led the Boilermakers (8-4) with 19 points, shooting 7 of 9 from the floor and going 5 of 7 from the free-throw line. Dominique Oden scored 13 points and Ashley Morrissette added 10. Dominique McBryde led the rebounding effort with 11.

Purdue got out to a 24-18 lead after the first quarter and extended it to 36-25 at halftime.

Eastern Michigan (4-6) was led by Micah Robinson’s 20 points.

INDIANA 84, OAKLAND 59: In Bloomington, Amanda Cahill led the Hoosiers (8-3) with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Alexis Gassion had 15 points and 20 rebounds and Tyra Buss and Jenn Anderson each added 12 points.

Hannah Little had 11 points and 10 rebounds and Taylor Jones added 11 points for Oakland (5-5).

CUMBERLAND (TENN.) 76, HUNTINGTON 69: In Huntington, Miranda Palmer scored 27 points on 10 of 21 shooting and going 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to lead the Foresters. Allyson Trout added 16 and Sarah Fryman 13.

Men

IUPUI 101, SOUTHERN UTAH 81: In Cedar City, Utah, Matt O’Leary scored 20 points, Darell Combs added 16 and Ron Patterson had 15 to lead the Jaguars (5-7). As a team, IUPUI made 13 of 28 3-pointers.

Randy Onwuasor led Southern Utah (2-9) with 20 points.

INDIANA TECH 80, CONCORDIA 58: In Ann Arbor, Michigan, Miles Robinson led the Warriors (10-4, 6-2 Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference) with 19 points on 8 of 12 shooting. Tanner Watkins, Lavonte Davis and CJ Bussey each added 12, and Scott Schwieterman and Max Huber each had 10.

Jalen Thompson scored 16 to lead the Cardinals (5-7, 3-5).

NORTH PARK 81, TRINE 62: In Chicago, Will Dixon led the Thunder (4-4) with 14 points, going 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Jordan Robinson led North Park (7-1) with 26 points. Juwan Henry added 14 and Darius Brown 13.

HUNTINGTON 111, WRIGHT STATE-LAKE 81: In Huntington, Konnor Platt led the Foresters with 38 points on 13 of 23 shooting, including 10 of 18 from beyond the arc. Daniel Woll scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds, Tyler Arens scored 15 and Mike Bush had 12.