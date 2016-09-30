Rivals ready to collide

Saint Francis vs. Marian When: Noon Saturday Where: Bishop D’Arcy Stadium Radio: 106.3 FM

Saturday will be no ordinary regular season game at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium. Any time Marian and Saint Francis square off on the football field, ordinary is rarely used to describe it.

The 12th edition of this rivalry has too many layers and storylines to just be another normal matchup. With the top-ranked and defending NAIA national champion Knights and the No. 2 Cougars squaring off, there is plenty on the line.

“They had it on the internet, ‘No need to vote for the (NAIA) Game of the Week.’ It was sort of unanimous,” Saint Francis receiver Seth Coate said. “The mentality for our team is there, and everybody knows the high stakes for this game.”

Not only is it a battle of two 4-0 teams, but there is playoff positioning, control of the Mid-States Football Association Mideast League race and some revenge sprinkled in to make it even more interesting.

Not that it really needs it, though.

Last year, the teams faced each other twice, with Saint Francis winning the regular season matchup 45-42, helping the Cougars win the Mideast League title. But the Knights won the bigger game, beating their rivals in 45-14 in the NAIA semifinals en route to another national championship. They also won the crown in 2012.

It will be the first regular season meeting between the top two NAIA teams since No. 1 Saint Xavier (Ill.) played No. 2 Marian on Nov. 5, 2011. The last 1-2 playoff game was in 2013 when No. 2 Grand View (Iowa) beat No. 1 Cumberlands (Ky.) in the national championship.

“In the winter, when you are working out three days a week at 5 in the morning, thinking about that game helps you get up and get your mind right,” Coate said. “It’s 1 vs 2, and you don’t get that very often in middle of the season. It is hard to come by. That just shows the strength of our conference.”

The Cougars are 2-0 in the MEL, while the Knights are 1-0. So the stakes are there for both teams, and the motivation is there for Saint Francis. Six times out during the nine-year rivalry, the regular season winner claimed at least a share of the conference championship.

But the Cougars insist, there is some normalcy to the rematch.

“We are going into another week playing another opponent, but you know it is your rivalry week,” Saint Francis defensive end Lucas Sparks said of this past week. “It is a really good team on the other side. You are on you’re ‘A’ game; you are fired up, just with the history we have with that team. Last year is always going to be in the back of your mind.

“We try not to get too overhyped about stuff like that. When you get out there and start over thinking the game and think it is bigger than it really is, is when you start making mistakes.”

Last year’s loss has certainly left a bitter taste for the Cougars, who rarely, especially in the playoffs, lose at home.

“We don’t talk about it a lot, but we all have it in the back of our minds that we want to get these guys,” said Saint Francis wingback Jason Nicodemus, who missed last year’s game with an injury that kept him out for the entire season. “They came in and beat us on our home turf; we want to win this year.

“We always get hyped to play Marian, but it is still a process throughout the week. We still have to prepare and go through our normal steps. But we are all a little more focused, and we know what’s at stake. We are trying to do the little things right even more so than we normally already do.”

As much as coaches might say these are different teams than last season, enough remains from both sides to add familiarity and freshness to the rivalry. Marian receiver/wildcat quarterback Krishawn Hogan, who torched Saint Francis in the NAIA semifinals loss with six touchdowns, leads the Knights with nine scores in 2016, five receiving and four rushing.

“You have to know where he is on the field, and obviously you have to scheme some ways against him and not put him in the situations where he is going to make plays he is going to make,” Sparks said of Hogan. “They have a lot of experience, and they know what it is like to win. They are a lot the same, but overall I think we are still better.”

