Saint Francis-Baker matchups

What: NAIA championship

When: 6 p.m. today

Where: Municipal Stadium, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Records: No. 4 Cougars (12-1), No. 2 Wildcats (14-0)

Last meeting: Saint Francis 22, Baker 17 (2012)

Series: Saint Francis leads 1-0

Radio: 106.3 FM

Online: www.espn3.com

Offense

Baker: No. 1 in the NAIA in passing yards (5,169) and No. 2 in passing yards per game (369.2) and scoring offense (698 points) and third in points per game (49.9). The Wildcats are led by All-American quarterback Logan Brettell, who is third in the nation with 343.6 yards per game and has thrown 51 touchdowns. Running back Cornell Brown has run for 1,315 yards and 23 touchdowns and ranks No. 1 in the NAIA in total points (180). Brown is No. 2 in receptions (82) and No. 3 in points per game (12.9). Clarence Clark had 217 receiving yards in the NAIA semifinals. Quanzee Johnson (1,062) and Clark (1,040) each have 1,000 yards receiving.

Saint Francis: No. 3 in passing yards (3,972), No. 6 in scoring offense (563 points), No. 7 in points per game (43.3) and No. 10 in passing yards per game (305.5). Quarterback Nick Ferrer is No. 8 in passing yards per game (292.4) and has tossed 48 scores. Receiver Seth Coate is No. 2 in receiving yards (1,513), No. 5 in receiving yards per game (116.4) and No. 7 in points (132). Coate has 22 touchdown catches. Running back Justin Green has 1,227 yards, but 622 of those yards have come in three postseason games. Green and Aaron Harris have each rushed for 11 touchdowns.

Advantage: Baker

Defense

Baker: No. 14 in points given up per game (20.5), No. 18 in rushing yards per game (132.8), No. 20 in sacks per game (2.6) and No. 32 in yards given up per game (365.4). The Wildcats surrendered 41 points in the NAIA semifinals to ninth-ranked Eastern Oregon but won 45-41. Darrain Winston, a second team All-American, is No. 1 for interceptions (10). Josh Kock, also a second team All-American, has 11.5 sacks, while Nick Becker has 11, ranking No. 8 and No. 9 (tie) nationally.

Saint Francis: No. 4 in rushing yards per game (106.3), No. 6 in sacks per game (3.1) and points per game (18.5) and No. 22 in yards per game (342.4). Eric Hemmelgarn is No. 2 in the NAIA for tackles for loss (24). Lucas Sparks, the Mid-States Defensive Player of the Year, has 11 sacks to tie for ninth nationally. Wilmer Cole and Na’Shawn Lewis each have three interceptions.

Advantage: Saint Francis

Special teams

Baker: Clark, doubling as a kicker, is No. 1 in total kicking points (119). He has made 11 of 16 field goals and 86 of 90 PATs. Damon Nolan is No. 1 in punt return yards (472) and also has 210 kickoff return yards, while Johnson has 298 kickoff return yards.

Saint Francis: Sean Boswell is No. 4 in punt return yards (327) and Justin Green is No. 7 in kick off return yards (708). Kicker Ryan Nix has made 5 of 8 field goals and 74 of 77 PAT kicks for 89 points. Josh Spitnale has punted 39 times for 1,599 yards and a 41.0 average.

Advantage: Even

Coaches

Baker: Mike Grossner is 98-49 in 13 years at the school. It will be his first time in the title game and the second for the school, with the Wildcats finishing second in 1986.

Saint Francis: Kevin Donley has been to five NAIA title games, winning the championship with Georgetown (Ky.) in 1991. He guided the Cougars to runner-up finishes in three straight games, 2004 to ’06. Also, he is 301-129-1 in 38 seasons coaching college football.

Advantage: Saint Francis

Intangibles

Baker: Overcame a 17-point deficit late with three touchdowns in the final 51/2 minutes of a 45-41 win over Eastern Oregon in the NAIA semifinals Dec. 3. Clark picked up the game-winner on a 77-yard touchdown catch with 38 seconds remaining.

Saint Francis: The Cougars’ only two losses in the last two seasons have come to 2015 NAIA national champion Marian, which Saint Francis beat during the regular season a year ago. Saint Francis beat No. 3 and previously unbeaten Reinhardt (Ga.) on the road Dec. 3 in the NAIA semifinals, 42-24.

Advantage: Saint Francis

Prediction

Saint Francis 48, Baker 42

– Greg Jones, The Journal Gazette

