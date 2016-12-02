Saint Francis at Reinhardt (Ga.)

What: NAIA semifinals

When: 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Ken White Field, Waleska, Ga.

Records: Cougars (11-1), Eagles (13-0)

Rankings: Saint Francis No. 4; Reinhardt No. 3

Series: Saint Francis leads 1-0

Radio: 106.3 FM

Outlook: Reinhardt is playing in its first NAIA semifinal, while Saint Francis has been to eight, including two in a row, and is 3-4 in the previous seven. The Cougars rallied from a 20-0 deficit to beat No. 5 Morningside 42-35 in the NAIA quarterfinals last week. It was the second-largest comeback in the playoffs for Saint Francis, behind the 27-0 deficit overcome to Lambuth in 2000. “We started out on the downside,” senior defensive back Jerrell Holman said. “We knew we were capable of more. I knew we were better than them, and I knew we were better than we were playing.” … Reinhardt is 8-0 at home this season, while Saint Francis is 5-0 on the road. The Cougars have never played in the state of Georgia. … Last week, the Eagles beat No. 6 Montana Tech (another Saint Francis playoff win last year) 27-0 at home. A wing-T offense, the Eagles had 438 yards of total offense against Montana Tech but a season-low 191 of it came on the ground. Tyler Bradley caught five passes for 182 yards. The Eagles limited Montana Tech to 23 rushing yards. Saint Francis’ Justin Green ran for a school-record 296 yards last week. The defense had five sacks and nine tackles for loss against the Orediggers (10-2).

– Greg Jones, The Journal Gazette

gjones@jg.net