Saint Francis overcomes obstacles to roll in opener

Saint Francis football coach Kevin Donley called the Cougars season opener a “lethargic environment,” but they still posted a convincing 34-20 win over Trinity International in Deerfield, Illinois, on Saturday.

“It was a good experience for us,” Donley said by phone Saturday. “We had to overcome some homecooking officiating, we had to overcome a lethargic environment and we had to deal with the negating of our speed overall and in our defense and the timing with our quarterback and receivers.

“But we survived. The field conditions and the high grass affected the timing of routes, and it negated our speed on defense. We overcame all those things pretty well.”

Saint Francis, which was 11-1 and reached the NAIA tournament semifinals last year, was penalized 15 times for 104 yards. Trinity International had six penalties for 130 yards.

Donley said he couldn’t remember the last time the Cougars played on a grass field, which the veteran coach estimated was “6 inches high” that reminded him of his “CYO days in the ’50s.”

Still, Saint Francis junior quarterback Nick Ferrer threw for 323 yards and two touchdowns to Seth Coate and Akeim Kelsaw, who was playing in his first game since 2014.

Coate led the Cougars with four catches for 92 yards. Kelsaw had two catches for 46 yards, while Jason Nicodemus, who also missed the 2015 season, had one catch for 12 yards in his return.

Aaron Harris scored two rushing touchdowns for the Cougars.

“(Ferrer) was affected with the timing of the routes and the high grass,” Donley said. “He overthrew some, we didn’t make some plays, and we dropped some balls. We weren’t as sharp as we would like but overcame it. It was difficult on timing routes … but it’s still pretty good for the first game in late August.”

It was only the second time in the 19-year history of the program that the Cougars had a season opener before the first day of classes, which is Monday. The other time was in 2012.

The NAIA No. 4 Cougars led 27-3 heading into the fourth quarter when the Trojans outscored them 17-7. Saint Francis led 34-6 with six minutes remaining.

“I am a little disappointed with the play of our backup, second group at the end,” Donley said. “We are going to get those guys to do a better job when they get their chance; they have to prove themselves. Other than that, it was a pretty good performance.”

Donley was complimentary of the Trojans’ defense, which returned 10 starters from last year’s 2-9 team that lost in Game 3 to Saint Francis, 45-3.