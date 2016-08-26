School starts early for Cougar players

Saint Francis at Trinity International When: 2 p.m. Saturday Where: Deerfield, Ill. Radio: 106.3 FM

Despite classes not beginning at Saint Francis until Monday, the Cougars have still been in school the past week – football school. For only the second time in the 19-year history of the program, Saint Francis will have a game before the academic calendar is under way.

And the Cougars, who open their season at Trinity International in Deerfield, Illinois, on Saturday, have taken full advantage of the week of football-only focus. They have even been calling it their “NFL week.”

“It allows this week, a week where we don’t have classes, for us to get that much better,” senior offensive lineman Keegan Bruner said. “It allows you to study and allows you to get that extra step on a lot of teams.”

On Aug. 25, 2012, Saint Francis opened the season before opening school when it beat Texas College on the road, 46-10.

With the emphasis on football, coach Kevin Donley has tried to take into account any overabundance of the physical part of practice coming off a couple weeks of fall camp and two-a-day sessions.

“It has been football, football, football, 12 hours a day sometimes,” Donley said. “We tried to simulate a game week, but without classes. Hopefully we are recovered well enough physically to go play well.”

Besides plenty of preparation time, the Cougars open the 2016 season with two other extra qualities, experience and optimism. There is talent aplenty back from a team that went 11-1 in 2015 and reached the NAIA tournament semifinals.

“One thing that happens when you go from high school football to college football is understanding the game,” Bruner said of the veteran presence on the team. “ … Schematically and understanding plays, that’s what we have gotten good at.”

Donley, though, cautioned this year’s team still has a void with the loss of experienced leaders such as Cale Tabler and Cam Smith.

“We were young a year ago; we were still trying to establish an identity for the team, and who it was,” Donley said.

“We have most of the guys back, but we still had significant leadership change. It’s a different team, even though we are missing only about a half-dozen guys.”

Interestingly, the Cougars have been able to have more time to solely concentrate on football and the upcoming opponent but may get some surprises from the Trojans, who finished 2-9 in 2015 and lost to Saint Francis 45-3. Trinity also has experience returning, especially on defense, but may have some new wrinkles with a new defensive coordinator in Lamont Butler, who was elevated this season after serving as an assistant defensive coach.

“Obviously having the time to prepare (is an advantage), but it is the first game and they have some new coaches and there are some new things,” Donley said. “What you have is previous information of the personnel, but that is maybe insignificant. You have to have a generic approach and be ready for anything.”

Defensively, the Trojans’ top 10 tacklers return in 2016.

“That makes a big question mark … what are they going to offer us?,” said Bruner, a Warsaw graduate. “When you have a veteran defense like this, you can’t go out and attack and attack because they schematically know the game a lot better than they did last season.”

