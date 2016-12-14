Searching for 1st title

Saint Francis vs. Baker (Kan.) What: NAIA championship When: 6 p.m. Saturday Where: Daytona Beach, Fla. Radio: 106.3 FM Online: www.espn3.com

Not only in the last couple of years has Saint Francis learned to deal with disappointment, but the Cougars have used it as motivation and thrived off it.

In 2014, a 6-5 record with no playoff appearance was a damper for the program. But the offseason conditioning increased by leaps and bounds and the Cougars won their first 11 games of 2015 before a heart-breaking home loss to rival and eventual national champion Marian in the NAIA semifinals.

It all adds up to how Saint Francis got to this point: Playing Baker (Kansas) in the NAIA title game Saturday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

“To make it back to where we were last year, that hard work and dedication truly paid off,” senior receiver Montay McDowell said. “Now that we advanced to the next round after falling short last year, it is very important to us. There have been other teams in the program make it this far, but we want to be the first to get the job done. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves, but coach kept us calm and told us to remain poised.”

The 45-14 loss to the Knights in the NAIA semifinals was particularly hard, especially after winning the regular-season matchup on the road, 45-42. But the returning players didn’t dwell on the defeat but instead made it a jumping-off point into this season.

“Losing that game was in a sense heartbreaking, but for us returning, we had a feeling of the areas we went wrong and where to improve, especially in the offseason and what we needed to do better,” senior receiver Seth Coate said. “We got that far that we understood what it takes, but we had to do just a little more of it. To be in that position this year, you couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Since the 6-5 record in 2014 (the most losses in a season since going 2-8 in the program’s first campaign in 1998), players and coaches have talked about getting more participation in the offseason workouts but also about changing the culture back to what got the Cougars so much success with three straight NAIA championship game appearances in 2004-06.

“For the past two years, we have known that we can get to this point,” senior defensive end Lucas Sparks said.

“Last year to come up short in the semifinals motivated us even more to work harder in the offseason and make sure we are doing everything right during the season that once we got the opportunity to reach this point that we would actually do it.

“We were all pretty upset that we lost. We felt that was basically the national championship game that year. It is pretty big that we can take that next step and shows us that the hard work you put in pays off and tells big things to the younger guys.”

The numbers increased in the weight room from 10 before the 2014 season to more than 70 this offseason. The dedication and motivation returned to the Cougars and the 23-2 record over the last two seasons has been the evidence.

“I was there every morning when those kids worked all winter long and all summer long,” Saint Francis coach Kevin Donley said. “There has been a tremendous commitment.

“Folks don’t really understand how much work and dedication goes into this. It doesn’t come easy.”

This season, Saint Francis again lost at home to Marian 35-21 in the regular season. Nothing, though, seemed to derail the Cougars’ quest of getting to the national title game and trying to bring home the program’s first-ever championship.

“It would be huge,” junior quarterback Nick Ferrer said of the national title. “For me, this is what I have been working for for three years now. You come and play here for the opportunity to play in a game like this, and to have the opportunity that we are going to have Saturday. It is why you work so hard in the offseason. Not only that, but the program as well with the coaches and teammates.

“Also alumni too. It means a big deal for former players and everybody who will be going down there. The whole program and everybody involved, and the school as well, it is a big deal. We understand it is not just a big deal for us, but for other people as well.”

