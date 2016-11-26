St Francis vs Morningside, Saturday.



Samuel Hoffman | The Journal Gazette

Na'Shawn Lewis of St. Francis catches Morningside receiver Jason Vander Kooi after a short pass, 1st quarter, Saturday.



Xavier Spann of Morningside breaks up a pass intended for Montay McDowell of St. Francis, 3rd quarter, Saturday.



Jason Vander Kooi of Morningside clutches a TD pass in front of Lee Stewart of St. Francis, 3rd quarter, Saturday.



St. Francis receiver Akeim Kelsaw rolls over the goal line for a TD on top of Chase Nelson of Morningside, 3rd quarter, Saturday.



Chase Reis of Morningside sacks St Francis QB Nick Ferrer just short of a safety, 1st quarter, Saturday.



St. Francis receiver Akeim Kelsaw reaches the ball over the goal line for a TD while being tackled by Chase Nelson of Morningside, 3rd quarter, Saturday.



Morningside reciever Michael Whitehead agrees with the referee on the TD call, 2nd quarter, Saturday.



Safety Jerrell Holman of St. Francis upends Tyler Kavan of Morningside, 1st quarter, Saturday.



St. Francis running back Justin Green turns the corner on the Morningside defense, 2nd quarter, Saturday.



Xavier Spann of Morningside breaks up a pass intended for Seth Coate of St. Francis, 1st quarter, Saturday.



Seth Coate of St. Francis outruns Xavier Spann of Morningside for a TD, 4th quarter, Saturday.



Jason Vander Kooi of Morningside is pushed out of bounds by Jerrell Holman, left, and Na'Shawn Lewis of St. Francis after a reception, 1st quarter, Saturday.



St. Francis head coach Kevin Donley gets a hug from cornerback Na'Shawn Lewis as the Cougars close out their win against Morningside, 4th quarter, Saturday, for Donley's 300th career win.



Tyler Kavan of Morningside outraces Eric Dunten, left, and Spencer Cowherd of St. Francis for a TD, 1st quarter, Saturday.